Rain in Dubai: No reserve day for U19 Asia Cup semi-finals

India face Sri Lanka, while Bangladesh will take on Pakistan in the last four matches
Dubai: With rain forecast in Dubai on Friday, the Under-19 Asia Cup semi-final matches are under serious threat of being washed out. India are scheduled to face Sri Lanka in the first semi-final at the ICC Academy, while Bangladesh will take on Pakistan in the second semi-final at The Sevens. Both matches are set to begin at 9am UAE time.
An official from the Emirates Cricket Board confirmed that there is no reserve day in place for the semi-finals. “If the matches cannot be played due to rain, the top team from each group will automatically qualify for the final,” the official stated.
Should that scenario unfold, India from Group A and Bangladesh from Group B will progress directly to the title clash, which is scheduled to be held on Sunday at the ICC Academy.
India topped Group A with dominant performances, registering convincing victories over Pakistan, hosts UAE, and Malaysia to finish the group stage unbeaten. Group B, meanwhile, saw Bangladesh emerge on top after securing three wins against Nepal, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka.
Rain, however, could prove particularly cruel for Pakistan. The team has found form at the right time in the tournament, and a potential final against tournament favourites India would be a marquee contest. A washout would deny them the opportunity to challenge for the title despite their late surge in performance.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox