GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

Rain in Dubai: No reserve day for U19 Asia Cup semi-finals

India face Sri Lanka, while Bangladesh will take on Pakistan in the last four matches

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
Rain in Dubai: No reserve day for U19 Asia Cup semi-finals

Dubai: With rain forecast in Dubai on Friday, the Under-19 Asia Cup semi-final matches are under serious threat of being washed out. India are scheduled to face Sri Lanka in the first semi-final at the ICC Academy, while Bangladesh will take on Pakistan in the second semi-final at The Sevens. Both matches are set to begin at 9am UAE time.

An official from the Emirates Cricket Board confirmed that there is no reserve day in place for the semi-finals. “If the matches cannot be played due to rain, the top team from each group will automatically qualify for the final,” the official stated.

Should that scenario unfold, India from Group A and Bangladesh from Group B will progress directly to the title clash, which is scheduled to be held on Sunday at the ICC Academy.

India topped Group A with dominant performances, registering convincing victories over Pakistan, hosts UAE, and Malaysia to finish the group stage unbeaten. Group B, meanwhile, saw Bangladesh emerge on top after securing three wins against Nepal, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka.

Rain, however, could prove particularly cruel for Pakistan. The team has found form at the right time in the tournament, and a potential final against tournament favourites India would be a marquee contest. A washout would deny them the opportunity to challenge for the title despite their late surge in performance.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Will India meet Pakistan in the final on Sunday?

Will India meet Pakistan in the final on Sunday?

2m read
Ayaan Misbah starred with a magnificent 163 against Malaysia.

UAE ready to surprise Pakistan in key U19 Asia Cup tie

2m read
India beat Pakistan in u-19 Asia Cup in Dubai

India beat Pakistan in u-19 Asia Cup in Dubai

2m read
Will India-Pakistan meet in the final again?

Will India-Pakistan meet in the final again?

1m read