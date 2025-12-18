GOLD/FOREX
Will India meet Pakistan in the final again?

In the semi-finals, Men in Blue take on Sri Lanka while Men in Green meet Bangladesh

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Dubai: Cricket fans could be in for another mouth-watering India-Pakistan clash, with both sides on course to meet after the semi-final line-up was confirmed at the Under-19 Asia Cup in Dubai.

India will face Sri Lanka in the first semi-final at the ICC Academy, while Bangladesh, who topped Group B after a convincing 39-run win over Sri Lanka on Wednesday, will take on Pakistan at The Sevens Stadium on Thursday. Pakistan finished second in Group A.

Led by Ayush Mhatre, India dominated Group A with comprehensive victories over the UAE, Pakistan and Malaysia.

Bangladesh’s win over Sri Lanka was built on strong top-order contributions. Openers Zawad Abrar and Rifat Beg added 84 runs for the first wicket, before captain Azizul Hakim and Kalam Siddiki put on 53 for the third. From a strong position of 163 for 3, Bangladesh suffered a late collapse, losing their final seven wickets for 62 runs to be bowled out for 225 in 46.3 overs. Off-spinner Kavija Gamage led Sri Lanka’s bowling effort with figures of 4 for 38.

Constant pressure

Sri Lanka struggled to gain momentum in the chase, slumping to 38 for 3 inside 14 overs. Chamika Heenatigala offered brief resistance with a top score of 41, but Bangladesh maintained constant pressure. Reduced to 126 for 8, Sri Lanka showed late fight through Aadham Hilmy, who struck a few late blows before the innings ended at 186.

In the other Group B match, Afghanistan registered a comfortable victory over Nepal, powered by Uzairullah Niazai’s 61 and a disciplined bowling display. However, the result had no impact on semi-final qualification.

Best Bowler award

Meanwhile, Pakistan fast bowler Abdul Subhan, who has been making waves at the ongoing Under-19 Asia Cup, remains determined to guide his team to the title while aiming to secure the Best Bowler of the Tournament award.

“No matter who the opponent is, the goal is to win the tournament and claim the Best Bowler award,” Subhan told Geo.tv

Subhan has taken seven wickets in two matches so far, including four against the UAE and three crucial scalps against India. He also impressed in last year’s Under-19 Asia Cup in Dubai, where he claimed 15 wickets and established himself as a key performer.

“For a fast bowler, the ideal pitch offers both pace and bounce, and maintaining the right line and length is essential to taking wickets,” Subhan added.

