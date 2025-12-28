GOLD/FOREX
Babar Azam dropped, Shadab back in Pakistan T20I squad for Sri Lanka tour

27-year-old had been sidelined for much of the season with a shoulder injury

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
Pakistan's Shadab Khan in action during the third and final Twenty20 international cricket match against Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on June 1, 2025.
Pakistan's Shadab Khan in action during the third and final Twenty20 international cricket match against Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on June 1, 2025.
AFP

Dubai: All-rounder Shadab Khan has been recalled to Pakistan’s squad for next month’s three-match Twenty20 International series against Sri Lanka, selectors announced on Sunday.

The 27-year-old had been sidelined for much of the season with a shoulder injury sustained in June but has fully recovered following surgery in Britain.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that the squad features several new faces, with a number of senior players granted permission to take part in Australia’s Big Bash League.

“Shadab has been included after regaining full fitness for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, scheduled for January 7, 9 and 11 in Dambulla,” the PCB said in a statement.

Senior batter Babar Azam, along with fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Hasan Ali, will miss the tour due to their commitments in Australia.

Salman Ali Agha will continue to captain the side as Pakistan enters the final stages of preparation for the Twenty20 World Cup, set to be held in February—March in India and Sri Lanka.

Uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Khawaja Nafay has also earned a place in the squad following impressive performances for Pakistan’s second-string side over the past two years.

Squad: Salman Agha (captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Salman Mirza, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
