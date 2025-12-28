Babar Azam dropped, Shadab back in Pakistan T20I squad for Sri Lanka tour

27-year-old had been sidelined for much of the season with a shoulder injury
Dubai: All-rounder Shadab Khan has been recalled to Pakistan’s squad for next month’s three-match Twenty20 International series against Sri Lanka, selectors announced on Sunday.
The 27-year-old had been sidelined for much of the season with a shoulder injury sustained in June but has fully recovered following surgery in Britain.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that the squad features several new faces, with a number of senior players granted permission to take part in Australia’s Big Bash League.
“Shadab has been included after regaining full fitness for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, scheduled for January 7, 9 and 11 in Dambulla,” the PCB said in a statement.
Senior batter Babar Azam, along with fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Hasan Ali, will miss the tour due to their commitments in Australia.
Salman Ali Agha will continue to captain the side as Pakistan enters the final stages of preparation for the Twenty20 World Cup, set to be held in February—March in India and Sri Lanka.
Uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Khawaja Nafay has also earned a place in the squad following impressive performances for Pakistan’s second-string side over the past two years.
Squad: Salman Agha (captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Salman Mirza, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq
