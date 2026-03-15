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Pakistan put brave fight but lose ODI series to Bangladesh

Salman Agha scores fine century as Pakistan lose by 11 runs

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
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Pakistan’s Salman Agha (L) plays a shot during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on March 15, 2026.
Pakistan’s Salman Agha (L) plays a shot during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on March 15, 2026.
AFP

Dubai: Pakistan put on a brave chase despite an early wobble but their efforts went in vain as Bangladesh registered a 11-run win in the third and final ODI at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing 291 to win, Pakistan were in dire straits losing three wickets for just 17 runs on board and then another two when they reached 82.

Salman Agha took it upon himself to smash a brilliant 106 off 98 balls including nine boundaries and four sixes to revive the innings.

Despite a late fight back from Saad Masood (38) and skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi (37), Pakistan could reach 279 before being all out on the last ball.

Earlier, Tanzid Hasan scored a superb century to power Bangladesh to 290 for five in 50 overs.

Batting first, Bangladesh got a fine start with openers Saif Hassan (36) and Tanzid Hasan sharing a century partnership.

Tanzid continued to play his shots freely as he brought up his sixth ODI half-century.

He along with Najmul Hossain Shanto (27) shared a 53-run stand for the second wicket.

Tanzid’s impressive innings came to an end when Abrar Ahmed removed him for 107 off 107 balls, an outstanding knock featuring six fours and seven sixes.

Litton Das (41) and Towhid Hridoy (48) added crucial runs during the last part as to ensure Bangladesh had a strong total to defend.

Haris Rauf was the pick of the bowlers claiming three wickets for 52 runs in 10 overs, while Shaheen Afridi and Abrar Ahmed chipped in with one wicket each.

Related Topics:
cricketPakistanBangladesh

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