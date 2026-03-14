‘Sports without fair play is no sports ’: Kaif backs Agha after controversial run out

Mohammad Kaif slams Miraz's run out of Salman Agha, sparks debate
A dramatic and unusual run out during the second ODI between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Dhaka has triggered a heated debate in the cricket world, with former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif openly criticising Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz.
Pakistan batter Salman Agha was dismissed in controversial fashion during the 39th over, a moment that quickly went viral on social media and sparked discussions about sportsmanship and the spirit of cricket.
The incident unfolded when Mohammad Rizwan pushed the ball back towards the bowler off Miraz’s delivery.
At the non striker’s end, Agha initially appeared to move away as Miraz tried to field the ball. The two players briefly got tangled in the middle of the pitch.
Agha, who was well outside his crease, then attempted to pick up the ball, seemingly intending to hand it back to the bowler.
However, Miraz reacted quickly. The Bangladesh captain grabbed the ball first and underarmed a direct hit at the stumps, immediately appealing for a run out.
The on field umpire Tanvir Ahmed referred the decision to the third umpire. After reviewing the replay, Kumar Dharmasena ruled Agha out, confirming that the batter was outside his crease when the stumps were broken.
Agha had scored 64 runs from 62 balls before the dismissal.
The decision angered the Pakistan batter, who was seen throwing his arms up in frustration before leaving the field.
Bangladesh fielders celebrated the wicket and rushed towards Agha, while Rizwan stepped in to calm the situation. The tense exchange lasted less than a minute but drew loud cheers from the crowd in Dhaka.
After the match, Agha admitted emotions had taken over during the moment.
“What happened after the dismissal was heat of the moment,” Agha said.
“Regarding the dismissal though, what he did, if he thinks it is right, it is right. But I would have done things differently.”
Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif, known for his sportsmanship and outstanding fielding during his playing career, strongly criticised the incident on social media.
Sharing a video of the run out, Kaif wrote:
“This is so not done. No desperation of getting wickets can justify this run out. That too from a captain. Youngsters please remember, even if the World Cup final is on the line never do what the Bangladesh skipper did. Sports without fair play is no sports.”
His comments quickly gained attention online and added fuel to the debate.
The incident has split opinions among cricket fans.
Many on social media platform X argued that Salman Agha should have been more careful, pointing out that he was clearly outside his crease and that Miraz had every right to attempt the dismissal under the laws of cricket.
Others agreed with Kaif and felt the run out went against the spirit of the game, especially since Agha appeared to be trying to return the ball.
Despite the heated moment, Pakistan had the final say in the match.
They went on to defeat Bangladesh by a massive 128 run margin, sealing a comfortable victory in the second ODI and equalling the series.
Still, the Miraz run out of Salman Agha is likely to remain one of the most debated moments of the series, raising fresh questions about where the line between the rules and the spirit of cricket should be drawn.