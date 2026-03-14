GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

‘Sports without fair play is no sports ’: Kaif backs Agha after controversial run out

Mohammad Kaif slams Miraz's run out of Salman Agha, sparks debate

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Salman Agha's runout has been the talk of the town now
Salman Agha's runout has been the talk of the town now
X- Bangladesh Cricket

A dramatic and unusual run out during the second ODI between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Dhaka has triggered a heated debate in the cricket world, with former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif openly criticising Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Pakistan batter Salman Agha was dismissed in controversial fashion during the 39th over, a moment that quickly went viral on social media and sparked discussions about sportsmanship and the spirit of cricket.

How the unusual run out happened

The incident unfolded when Mohammad Rizwan pushed the ball back towards the bowler off Miraz’s delivery.

At the non striker’s end, Agha initially appeared to move away as Miraz tried to field the ball. The two players briefly got tangled in the middle of the pitch.

Agha, who was well outside his crease, then attempted to pick up the ball, seemingly intending to hand it back to the bowler.

However, Miraz reacted quickly. The Bangladesh captain grabbed the ball first and underarmed a direct hit at the stumps, immediately appealing for a run out.

The on field umpire Tanvir Ahmed referred the decision to the third umpire. After reviewing the replay, Kumar Dharmasena ruled Agha out, confirming that the batter was outside his crease when the stumps were broken.

Agha had scored 64 runs from 62 balls before the dismissal.

Tense reaction on the field

The decision angered the Pakistan batter, who was seen throwing his arms up in frustration before leaving the field.

Bangladesh fielders celebrated the wicket and rushed towards Agha, while Rizwan stepped in to calm the situation. The tense exchange lasted less than a minute but drew loud cheers from the crowd in Dhaka.

After the match, Agha admitted emotions had taken over during the moment.

“What happened after the dismissal was heat of the moment,” Agha said.

“Regarding the dismissal though, what he did, if he thinks it is right, it is right. But I would have done things differently.”

Mohammad Kaif criticises the dismissal

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif, known for his sportsmanship and outstanding fielding during his playing career, strongly criticised the incident on social media.

Sharing a video of the run out, Kaif wrote:

“This is so not done. No desperation of getting wickets can justify this run out. That too from a captain. Youngsters please remember, even if the World Cup final is on the line never do what the Bangladesh skipper did. Sports without fair play is no sports.”

His comments quickly gained attention online and added fuel to the debate.

Fans divided over the decision

The incident has split opinions among cricket fans.

Many on social media platform X argued that Salman Agha should have been more careful, pointing out that he was clearly outside his crease and that Miraz had every right to attempt the dismissal under the laws of cricket.

Others agreed with Kaif and felt the run out went against the spirit of the game, especially since Agha appeared to be trying to return the ball.

Pakistan dominate despite controversy

Despite the heated moment, Pakistan had the final say in the match.

They went on to defeat Bangladesh by a massive 128 run margin, sealing a comfortable victory in the second ODI and equalling the series.

Still, the Miraz run out of Salman Agha is likely to remain one of the most debated moments of the series, raising fresh questions about where the line between the rules and the spirit of cricket should be drawn.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Pakistan likely to field three debutants in first ODI

Pakistan likely to field three debutants in first ODI

2m read
Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi looks on during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup Super Eights match between England and Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on February 24, 2026.

Pakistan depart for Bangladesh for ODI series

2m read
Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed (2L) celebrates with captain Salman Agha (L) and teammates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup Super Eights match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on February 28, 2026.

Pakistan cricketers fined for poor T20 World Cup show

2m read
Pakistan's captain Salman Agha attends a training session on the eve of their 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match against India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 14, 2026.

T20 WC: Salman Agha leaves handshake decision to India

2m read