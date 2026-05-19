Even at 39, Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim scores century and keeps breaking records

Veteran batter becomes Bangladesh’s top Test centurion with 14th hundred at 39
Mushfiqur Rahim is an inspiration for young aspiring cricketers in Bangladesh. He is a legend of the game and even at 39, he continues to break records and deliver on the biggest stage.
The veteran batter created history once again at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Monday, smashing his 14th Test century to become Bangladesh’s highest centurion in the format, moving past Mominul Haque’s tally of 13 hundreds.
Mushfiqur celebrated the milestone in trademark fashion after producing a magnificent 137 off 233 deliveries, an innings packed with 12 boundaries and a six as Bangladesh set Pakistan a daunting 437-run target in the second Test.
The landmark knock also saw Mushfiqur become the oldest batter to score a century in World Test Championship history at 39 years and seven days.
• Most Test centuries for Bangladesh with 14 hundreds
• Bangladesh’s all time leading Test run scorer with more than 6,760 runs
• Only Bangladeshi batter with three Test double centuries
• First Bangladesh player to score a Test double century after his 200 against Sri Lanka in 2013
• Holds Bangladesh’s highest individual Test score with an unbeaten 219 against Zimbabwe
• Only wicketkeeper in cricket history to score two Test double centuries while keeping wickets in the match
• First Bangladeshi cricketer to play 100 Test matches
• Career spanning more than 21 years, making him one of Asia’s longest serving Test cricketers behind Sachin Tendulkar
• Oldest centurion in World Test Championship history at 39 years and seven days
• Holds the record for the fastest ODI century by a Bangladeshi after a 60 ball ton against Ireland in 2023
• Most dismissals and catches by a Bangladesh wicketkeeper in ODI cricket
Bangladesh were bowled out for 390 in 102.2 overs in their second innings after building a strong lead earlier in the match.
Litton Das played an attacking knock of 69 off 92 balls, while Mahmudul Hasan Joy added 52 from 64 deliveries. Mominul Haque scored 30, while Taijul Islam chipped in with 22 valuable runs lower down the order.
For Pakistan, Khurram Shahzad picked up 4 for 86, while Sajid Khan claimed three wickets.
Pakistan reached stumps on day three at 0 without loss in two overs, with Abdullah Fazal and Azan Awais unbeaten as they prepare for a difficult 437-run chase on day four.
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