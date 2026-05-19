Even at 39, Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim scores century and keeps breaking records

• Most Test centuries for Bangladesh with 14 hundreds

• Bangladesh’s all time leading Test run scorer with more than 6,760 runs

• Only Bangladeshi batter with three Test double centuries

• First Bangladesh player to score a Test double century after his 200 against Sri Lanka in 2013

• Holds Bangladesh’s highest individual Test score with an unbeaten 219 against Zimbabwe

• Only wicketkeeper in cricket history to score two Test double centuries while keeping wickets in the match

• First Bangladeshi cricketer to play 100 Test matches

• Career spanning more than 21 years, making him one of Asia’s longest serving Test cricketers behind Sachin Tendulkar

• Oldest centurion in World Test Championship history at 39 years and seven days

• Holds the record for the fastest ODI century by a Bangladeshi after a 60 ball ton against Ireland in 2023

• Most dismissals and catches by a Bangladesh wicketkeeper in ODI cricket