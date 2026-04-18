The decision is part of a wider reshuffle in the coaching setup as Pakistan looks to rebuild its Test side. According to ESPNcricinfo, former Test batter Asad Shafiq has been named batting coach, while ex-fast bowler Umar Gul will take charge of bowling duties.

Dubai: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed as head coach of the national men’s Test team ahead of next month’s two-match series against Bangladesh.

Sarfaraz, who retired from international cricket last month, brings strong leadership experience, having guided Pakistan to the ICC Champions Trophy title in 2017. He also recently worked with the Pakistan Shaheens as mentor and manager during their tour of England.

The PCB has also announced a 16-member squad for the Bangladesh tour, including four uncapped players. Abdullah Fazal, Amad Butt, Azan Awais and Ghazi Ghori have earned their first call-ups. Ghazi Ghori is the only one among them with international experience, having played a single ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur.

The two-Test series will begin in Dhaka from May 8 to 12, followed by the second Test in Sylhet from May 16 to 20. The tour is seen as an important step in Pakistan’s effort to rebuild its Test cricket structure.

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