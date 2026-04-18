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Sarfaraz Ahmed named Pakistan Test head coach ahead of Bangladesh series

PCB revamps coaching staff and announces squad with four uncapped players

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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Sarfaraz Ahmed
Sarfaraz Ahmed
AFP

Dubai: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed as head coach of the national men’s Test team ahead of next month’s two-match series against Bangladesh.

The decision is part of a wider reshuffle in the coaching setup as Pakistan looks to rebuild its Test side. According to ESPNcricinfo, former Test batter Asad Shafiq has been named batting coach, while ex-fast bowler Umar Gul will take charge of bowling duties.

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New-look coaching team

Sarfaraz, who retired from international cricket last month, brings strong leadership experience, having guided Pakistan to the ICC Champions Trophy title in 2017. He also recently worked with the Pakistan Shaheens as mentor and manager during their tour of England.

Despite the coaching changes, Shan Masood will continue as Test captain, leading a side that now has a refreshed support staff.

Fresh faces in squad

The PCB has also announced a 16-member squad for the Bangladesh tour, including four uncapped players. Abdullah Fazal, Amad Butt, Azan Awais and Ghazi Ghori have earned their first call-ups. Ghazi Ghori is the only one among them with international experience, having played a single ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur.

Series schedule

The two-Test series will begin in Dhaka from May 8 to 12, followed by the second Test in Sylhet from May 16 to 20. The tour is seen as an important step in Pakistan’s effort to rebuild its Test cricket structure.

Test squad: Shan Masood (captain), Abdullah Fazal, Amad Butt, Azan Awais, Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi
Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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