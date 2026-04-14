Lalit Modi responds to Rossouw on IPL vs PSL debate: Great cricket has no script

Lalit Modi reacts on X to Gulf News report on Rossouw calling IPL a movie
Lalit Modi has responded on X after a Gulf News report on Rilee Rossouw’s remarks comparing the IPL and PSL sparked a wider debate among cricket fans.
Rossouw had described the IPL as “more like a movie than cricket” while calling the Pakistan Super League more compact and intense. The comments, highlighted by Gulf News, quickly went viral, drawing mixed reactions across the cricketing world.
Now, the founder of the IPL has weighed in and, interestingly, he has embraced the comparison rather than dismissed it.
Lalit Modi is the man who conceptualised and launched the Indian Premier League in 2008, revolutionising franchise based T20 cricket. He also served as a vice president of the BCCI during that time.
After the 2010 IPL season, Modi was suspended, and in 2013 a BCCI disciplinary committee found him guilty on multiple charges, resulting in a lifetime ban from cricket administration.
Taking to X, Modi responded to the debate by flipping the narrative around the “movie” comparison.
“A movie has a script. Great cricket doesn’t,” he wrote.
He explained that when the IPL was created, the aim was to build a tournament where the outcome remains uncertain until the final over, filled with drama, suspense and unforgettable finishes.
“That isn’t less cricket. That is amazing cricket,” he added.
Modi also highlighted how the IPL has grown beyond just a league.
“And it has become one of the greatest stages in the world for discovering young talent,” he said.
That claim continues to hold weight, with every season producing new stars who grab headlines with breakthrough performances.
Reiterating his long standing view, Modi said the IPL was always meant to blend cricket with entertainment.
“We created cricket meeting entertainment, resulting in the greatest sportstainment property in the world.”
Rossouw’s comments, amplified by the Gulf News story, have clearly struck a chord. While some agree with his view of the PSL being tighter and more intense, others see the IPL’s scale and drama as its biggest strength.
Let the debate continue. Let people watch what they enjoy. Both leagues are producing some incredible stories, and that is what truly matters. For fans of the game, there is no need to pick sides. You can appreciate both. Comparisons will always exist, but in the end, cricket is the real winner.