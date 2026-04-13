GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket /
IPL

Rilee Rossouw’s bold claim: IPL more like a movie than cricket, PSL more fierce

Rossouw says IPL feels like Bollywood spectacle, but the PSL brings fiercer cricket

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Rilee Rossouw’s IPL vs PSL comparison grabs attention
Rilee Rossouw’s IPL vs PSL comparison grabs attention
X (Modified with AI)

36-year-old South African batter Rilee Rossouw has found himself in the spotlight after making a bold comparison between the Indian Premier League and the Pakistan Super League, two of the biggest T20 competitions in world cricket. Currently playing for Quetta Gladiators in the ongoing PSL season, Rossouw spoke candidly about how he views the two leagues.

“Both leagues have their pros and cons. IPL is a long tournament and PSL is much more compact where the competition is a lot more fierce. IPL obviously has the whole Bollywood behind, so it's a lot more movie than the actual cricket. Both of them have their pros and cons,”
Rilee Rossouw

It is a remark that has sparked discussion, especially because Rossouw’s own journey in the two leagues has been very different.

IPL time

Rossouw’s IPL career has never really taken off despite the hype that surrounded him early on. He was first picked by Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2011 but had to wait until 2014 to make his debut. Even then, opportunities were limited. He featured in just five matches across the 2014 and 2015 seasons before quietly fading out of the league for several years.

When he returned in 2023 with Delhi Capitals, there was renewed interest. He was bought for ₹4.6 crore and later moved to Punjab Kings in 2024 for ₹8 crore. There were moments where he showed his quality, including a solid half century against RCB, but consistency remained an issue.

His best IPL season came in 2024, where he scored 211 runs in eight innings. Overall, he has 473 runs from 22 matches at a strike rate above 150, with a highest score of 82 not out. Despite those numbers, he was released ahead of the 2025 mega auction and went unsold.

PSL time

The story in the PSL, however, has been completely different.

Rossouw has been a proven performer in the league over the years. He began with Quetta Gladiators in 2017 and was part of their title winning side in 2019. His move to Multan Sultans took his game to another level. Between 2020 and 2023, he became one of the most feared batters in the competition, playing a key role in their 2021 title win.

One of his standout moments came in 2023 when he smashed a 41 ball century against Peshawar Zalmi, which was the fastest in PSL history at the time. However, that record lasted just 24 hours before his teammate Usman Khan went one better with a 36 ball hundred. Even so, Rossouw still holds the second and third fastest centuries in the league’s history, highlighting his dominance as a T20 batter.

Now back with Quetta, Rossouw remains an important figure. In the current season, he has scored 79 runs in four matches, including a fluent 53 against Rawalpindi on April 10.

His comments, in many ways, reflect his own career. While the IPL has given him exposure, the PSL has given him consistency and success. For Rossouw, the difference is not just about structure or scale, but where he has truly felt at home as a cricketer. Anyway, his comments have sparked a new debate among the netizens.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
Show More
Related Topics:
cricket

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Lalit Modi founded the IPL in 2008

Modi warns IPL teams losing big each season

2m read
Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi has again raised eyebrows with his comments surrounding the PCB

PSL to overtake IPL as “world’s number one league"

2m read
Punjab Kings' skipper Shreyas Iyer exchanges a handshake with Chennai Super Kings' skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad after their Indian Premier League 2026 match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai on Friday.

Dhumal, Modi signal bigger IPL after 2027

2m read
Vaibhav Suryavanshi celebrates after scoring a century during the Indian Premier League Twenty20 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings

15-year-old Suryavanshi set to storm the IPL

3m read