Another record for Babar Azam; records just keep chasing him

Babar played a measured but important innings of 43 off 40 balls, striking three fours and one six. With this knock, he became the first batter in PSL history to cross 4,000 career runs. He reached the landmark in his 105th PSL match and now holds a career strike rate of 127.92, along with 37 half centuries and two hundreds. It was not his most explosive knock, but it was a crucial one that helped anchor the innings.