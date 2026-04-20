Babar Azam's fastest PSL 100 sets new T20 record and equals Kohli’s partnership mark

Record-breaking ton and partnerships highlight Babar’s T20 brilliance
Babar Azam is enjoying himself, and the fans are having a great time. When he bats like this, it is beautiful, and Karachi got to witness one of those nights.
Incredibly, he faced just one dot ball in his 52 ball unbeaten hundred, the first time a batter has played 50 or more deliveries in a T20 innings with only a single dot. That's another record under his belt.
The Peshawar Zalmi captain played one of his finest T20 knocks, bringing up his fastest PSL century against Quetta Gladiators. It was not just about the runs, it was the way he controlled the innings, picking his moments, shifting gears at will and never letting the bowlers settle.
This was Babar’s quickest century in the PSL, and it came with a clear shift in intent. He kept the scoreboard moving early, then opened up once he was set, finishing with a strike rate above 190. The innings had 6 boundaries and 4 sixes.
Kusal Mendis made sure the pressure never dipped at the other end, smashing 83 in a brilliant supporting role. Their 135 run partnership for the second wicket completely took the game away from Quetta and set up one of the biggest totals of the season.
Babar is now the fastest to 100 T20 half centuries, reaching the mark well ahead of Kohli. He has also moved past him in total T20 hundreds, with 12 to his name, and reached 12,000 T20 runs quicker than both Kohli and Chris Gayle.
The stand with Mendis was not just about the runs on the board. It also took Babar to 47 century partnerships in T20 cricket, drawing him level with Kohli at the top of that list. It highlights how often he plays a central role in big scores.
With 255 on the board, the result was never really in doubt. Quetta’s chase never got going and they were bowled out for 137.
Young pacer Ali Raza impressed with figures of 3 for 9, showing maturity beyond his years, while Basit Ali’s spin kept things tight in the middle overs. It was a complete performance from Zalmi, both with the bat and ball.
Babar’s form has also pushed him right up the run charts this season. As of today, he has 401 runs in 7 innings, placing him second overall.
The only player ahead of him is his teammate Mendis, who leads with 413. Their consistency at the top has been a big reason behind Zalmi’s strong run.
Already the leading run scorer in PSL history, Babar has crossed the 4,000 run mark in the competition and is now level with Kamran Akmal, Rilee Rossouw and Usman Khan for the most centuries in the league.
Chris Gayle still leads the all time T20 century list with 22, but Babar is quietly building something special of his own, one innings at a time. It is good to see that Babar is picking form again in this format.
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