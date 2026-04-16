Century of T20 half-centuries for Babar Azam, closes in on Kohli

Another milestone for Babar Azam: 100 fifties and counting
Another milestone for Babar. He has now completed a century of half centuries in T20 cricket.
Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam once again showed his class with an unbeaten knock against Quetta Gladiators in the 23rd match of PSL 11 at the National Bank Stadium on Wednesday.
Babar scored 71 not out off 51 deliveries as Zalmi secured a comfortable eight wicket win over their traditional rivals. The innings was not just crucial for the result, it also marked his 100th half century in T20 cricket, placing him among the format’s all time greats.
With this achievement, Babar became only the fourth batter to reach the landmark, joining David Warner of Australia, India’s Virat Kohli and England’s Jos Buttler.
Warner currently tops the list with 116 half centuries, followed by Kohli with 107. Buttler and Babar now have 100 each, with the Pakistan captain reaching the milestone in fewer innings than most, highlighting his remarkable consistency.
David Warner (Australia) – 116
Virat Kohli (India) – 107
Jos Buttler (England) – 100
Babar Azam (Pakistan) – 100
This comes soon after Babar became the first player to cross the 4000 run mark in PSL history, underlining the kind of form he is in. His run rate has been a concern for many recently in this format but the records keep flowing for him at the moment, and he continues to set the benchmark with his consistency and control at the top.
The next question is whether he can chase down Virat Kohli’s tally of half centuries. It will not be easy, especially with Kohli still active and adding to his numbers. The India star came close again in the IPL, falling for 49 to Avesh Khan in his latest outing, even as Royal Challengers Bengaluru went on to win the game comfortably. At 37, that man is still scoring for fun.
For now, Babar has entered elite territory.
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