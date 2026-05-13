Pakistan’s Azam Khan snubs Babar Azam in favour of Rohit Sharma

From Rohit to Sachin: Azam Khan’s bold picks sparked debate online
Moin Khan’s son Azam Khan has sparked huge debate online after choosing Rohit Sharma over Virat Kohli and Babar Azam during a fun “this or that” interview, before eventually picking Sachin Tendulkar as the overall winner. But Virat is Virat, and many fans could not believe Azam overlooked the Indian superstar at the very first opportunity itself. Others, however, felt Azam Khan was simply being brutally honest with his choices, especially after he later even picked Rohit ahead of Pakistan’s own Babar Azam.
The Karachi Kings batter, who scored 236 runs in PSL 2026 at an average of 33.71, was asked to choose between several modern and legendary batters during the rapid fire segment. What started as a casual interview quickly turned into a massive social media talking point.
The segment began with Azam being asked to choose between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. After a brief pause, he eventually picked Rohit.
Things became even more viral when he later chose Rohit Sharma over Babar Azam as well, a decision that immediately triggered reactions across social media.
Azam later explained that he admires Rohit Sharma’s batting style and finds it naturally elegant. He also suggested that Rohit’s calm and effortless approach at the crease is something he personally enjoys watching and tries to follow in his own batting.
As the questionnaire continued, Azam Khan kept selecting Rohit Sharma despite being given names like AB de Villiers, Kumar Sangakkara, Ricky Ponting and Brian Lara.
Only Sachin Tendulkar eventually replaced Rohit as Azam Khan’s final choice in the challenge.
The clip quickly spread online, with fans debating whether Azam Khan’s answers reflected pure admiration for Rohit’s batting or whether he unintentionally created controversy by overlooking both Virat Kohli and Babar Azam.
Away from the viral interview, Azam Khan’s performances over the past couple of years have remained inconsistent.
Even though his place in the national side remains uncertain, Azam Khan has once again found himself trending online, this time because of his bold batting preferences rather than his performances on the field.