Pakistan’s Azam Khan snubs Babar Azam in favour of Rohit Sharma

Moin Khan’s son Azam Khan has sparked huge debate online after choosing Rohit Sharma over Virat Kohli and Babar Azam during a fun “this or that” interview, before eventually picking Sachin Tendulkar as the overall winner. But Virat is Virat, and many fans could not believe Azam overlooked the Indian superstar at the very first opportunity itself. Others, however, felt Azam Khan was simply being brutally honest with his choices, especially after he later even picked Rohit ahead of Pakistan’s own Babar Azam.