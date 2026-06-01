Finished with a six and a flying kiss to Anushka Sharma: Kohli scripts ultimate Virushka moment after IPL win

Videos and photos of the exchange quickly went viral across social media platforms. Anushka later came down to the ground and joined the celebrations as RCB players lifted the IPL trophy in front of a packed Ahmedabad crowd. More than a decade after they first went public with their relationship, the Virushka love story is still going strong. Every time Kohli delivers on a big stage, fans look towards the stands for Anushka's reaction, and Sunday night was no different. Not many are calling her "bad luck" anymore.