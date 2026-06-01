Finished with a six and a flying kiss to Anushka Sharma: Kohli scripts ultimate Virushka moment after IPL win

Decade on, Kohli’s flying kiss to Anushka keeps Virushka love story centre stage
Virat Kohli once again had a special moment with his wife Anushka Sharma after RCB's title win. The social media buzz surrounding these two is absolutely incredible.
As usual, Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma was present in the stadium, cheering him on from the stands. With RCB chasing 156 against Gujarat Titans for a second straight IPL title, Kohli produced a masterclass, smashing the fastest fifty of his IPL career in just 25 balls before finishing unbeaten on 75.
After sealing the win with a six over long on, Kohli looked towards the stands and blew a flying kiss to Anushka. The Bollywood actress immediately returned the gesture, creating one of the most talked about moments of the night. Earlier in the innings, Anushka had also blown a flying kiss towards Kohli after he brought up the fastest fifty of his IPL career, making it a memorable exchange between the couple on RCB's title winning night.
Videos and photos of the exchange quickly went viral across social media platforms. Anushka later came down to the ground and joined the celebrations as RCB players lifted the IPL trophy in front of a packed Ahmedabad crowd. More than a decade after they first went public with their relationship, the Virushka love story is still going strong. Every time Kohli delivers on a big stage, fans look towards the stands for Anushka's reaction, and Sunday night was no different. Not many are calling her "bad luck" anymore.
IPL 2026 Final vs Gujarat Titans
Kohli finished the chase with a six, looked up towards the stands and blew a flying kiss to Anushka moments after RCB retained the title.
IPL 2026 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
During RCB's opening match of the season, Kohli celebrated the victory by sending flying kisses towards Anushka in the stands.
Test century vs Australia
After reaching a hundred against Australia, Kohli acknowledged the crowd before dedicating the milestone to Anushka with a flying kiss.
IPL 2023 vs Rajasthan Royals
Kohli took a stunning catch to dismiss Yashasvi Jaiswal and immediately turned towards the stands to celebrate with Anushka.
The first one in 2014
One of the earliest public moments came during an ODI against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad. After scoring a century, Kohli blew a kiss towards Anushka in the stands, a gesture that instantly grabbed headlines.
More than a decade has passed since then, but some things haven't changed. Whenever Kohli produces a big moment, chances are he will look towards the stands for Anushka. Sunday night in Ahmedabad was no different.