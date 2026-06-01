Fastest fifty at 37 and finished with a six: Virat Kohli’s IPL final masterclass was classic King Kohli

King Kohli’s clutch fifty, calm chase and a six finish crown RCB’s 2026 triumph
Virat Kohli finished it with a six. Fitting, really.
Pressure? What pressure? The man is clutch.
RCB's bowlers had done their job by restricting Gujarat Titans to a modest target, but finals are rarely that straightforward. When wickets started falling around him in the chase, Kohli did what he has done throughout his career: absorb the pressure, stay till the end, and win the game.
At 37, the man is still rewriting the script. Eighteen years after winning his first IPL trophy with the only franchise he has ever represented, Kohli has now helped RCB secure back to back titles. The hunger remains the same. So does the ability to deliver when the stakes are highest.
RCB were chasing 156 in the IPL 2026 final. A strong opening stand between Kohli and Venkatesh Iyer put them on course, but the dismissals of Iyer, Devdutt Padikkal and Rajat Patidar suddenly made the contest interesting. Kohli, however, never panicked. He stood firm, controlled the chase and ensured there would be no dramatic collapse.
The RCB superstar attacked from the outset, taking on Kagiso Rabada and putting pressure back on Gujarat Titans. In the process, he produced the fastest IPL fifty of his career, reaching the landmark in just 25 balls.
The statistic feels almost unbelievable. This is Kohli's 19th season with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, yet his quickest IPL half century arrived on the biggest stage of them all, the IPL final.
It also serves as a reminder of how much noise he has overcome. Not too long ago, debates around his T20 strike rate dominated discussions when he was still playing in Indian colours.
Fast forward to 2026 and the 37 year old responded in the best possible way, producing one of the most aggressive and decisive knocks of his IPL career when his team needed him most.
As Kohli guided RCB towards another title, his wife Anushka Sharma watched from the stands, cheering him on.
The knock also saw him become only the seventh player in IPL history to score multiple half centuries in IPL finals. He also joined Dwayne Smith and Chris Gayle on four 50 plus scores in T20 tournament finals.
What makes it even more remarkable is that Kohli is doing all this after retiring from T20 internationals. While many players are chasing runs to stay in India's plans, Kohli continues to pile them up with nothing left to prove.
Think about it. When Shubman Gill was still learning the game, Kohli was already dominating world cricket. Years later, Gill is now at the peak of his IPL career, yet even after retiring from T20 internationals, Kohli is still scoring runs, winning matches and collecting trophies. Few athletes sustain excellence across generations. Kohli has made it look normal.
He finished IPL 2026 with 658 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate of 165.33, including a century and several match winning contributions.
After the win, Kohli highlighted the calmness within the squad.
"I said to a few of the boys that there doesn't seem to be the same kind of pressure that was there last year. Composure of the guys shone through tonight. After the break we had a couple of losses but we wanted to finish top. The win against MI gave us a lot of confidence. Just to have a group of guys where you don't feel that you are the only guy who has to step up for the team is amazing."
Big occasion. Big pressure. Same result.
Cometh the hour, cometh the man.
Virat Kohli once again proved why he remains one of cricket's greatest mentality monsters. He was the Man of the Match on the night, but more than that, he is a man for the ages. In his 19th season with RCB, after years of carrying expectations, scrutiny and endless debates, Kohli delivered once again when it mattered most. Eighteen years after finally lifting that elusive IPL trophy, he now has two. Winning it back to back. Just wow.
The King is still standing tall, still delivering, and still finding new ways to leave his mark on the game. Some players win matches. Some define eras. Virat Kohli has done both.