Virat Kohli: "Obviously I am doing all this to play the 2027 World Cup"

Kohli targets 2027 World Cup, says he’ll play only if he still adds value
Virat Kohli has made it clear that he still wants to play the 2027 ODI World Cup, but only if the Indian team management believes he genuinely adds value to the side.
Speaking on the RCB Podcast, Kohli said he is no longer playing to prove anything to anyone and is continuing purely because of his love for the game.
Here are the biggest talking points from the interview:
Kohli confirmed that he still has the desire to continue in ODI cricket and represent India at the 2027 World Cup.
“Why would I leave my home, come here, practice and score hundreds for nothing? Obviously I’m doing all this to play the 2027 WC. This is such a nonsense topic,” Kohli said during the interview.
He said playing another World Cup for India would be “amazing”, but added that the trust and value between him and the team should be “two sided”.
One of the strongest statements from the interview came when Kohli said he does not want to constantly prove his worth despite giving everything for the team.
He explained that if he is still expected to justify his place despite his commitment and preparation, then “that place is not meant” for him.
Kohli stressed that his intensity towards cricket remains exactly the same. He said he is still willing to run “boundary to boundary for 40 overs” and field every ball like it is the last match of his career.
The former India captain added that effort and commitment are things he can always guarantee, even if performances can fluctuate.
Kohli also opened up about returning to domestic cricket during the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Delhi, where he scored 131 and 77.
He admitted he initially wondered whether domestic cricket would still motivate him after such a long international career, but said the experience made him “feel like a child again”.
The 37 year old revealed that his preparation is not series based and that he maintains the same disciplined lifestyle throughout the year.
According to Kohli, fitness, workouts and diet are now simply part of his daily life rather than something done only for cricket.
Despite retiring from Tests and T20Is, Kohli continues to dominate in ODI cricket. Over the last two years, he has averaged more than 65 in the format and has already averaged 80 from three ODIs in 2026.
While the 2027 ODI World Cup appears to be the long term target, the journey now shifts to a crucial summer in England. After stepping away from Tests and T20Is to focus entirely on the 50 over format, Kohli is expected to lead India’s batting unit in the three match ODI series against England in July 2026.