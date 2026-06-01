Kohli hit the fastest IPL fifty of his career and sealed it with a six
The IPL trophy is staying in Bengaluru. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) successfully defended their crown on Sunday, defeating Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets in the IPL 2026 final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium and securing their second consecutive IPL title.
At the centre of the celebrations, once again, was Virat Kohli. He produced a memorable unbeaten 75 and, fittingly, finished the chase in style. Kohli brought up the fastest IPL half-century of his career before launching a towering six over long-on to seal the victory and spark jubilant scenes among the RCB faithful. Of course, his wife, and actor Anushka Sharma was present in the stands, cheering him on through every twist and turn.
As RCB edged closer to victory, cameras frequently cut to Anushka, whose reactions quickly became a talking point online. Videos circulating on social media show her clapping, smiling and celebrating from the stands as Bengaluru wrapped up another championship-winning campaign.
Anushka later joined Kohli on the field, cheering alongside players and support staff as RCB lifted the IPL trophy amid a sea of red and gold. Anushka has often been described by Virat as his "lucky charm", and the cricketer has repeatedly shut down, dismissed criticism and trolling directed at her over the years.
The couple remain among the most followed public figures in Indian sport and entertainment. They were married in 2017 in Tuscany, Italy, and have two children, daughter Vamika, born in 2021, and son Akaay, born in 2024.
And away from the stadium lights, Anushka has carved out her own formidable legacy in Bollywood. The actor has starred in a string of acclaimed and commercially successful films, including Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008), Band Baaja Baaraat (2010), Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012), PK (2014), NH10 (2015), Dil Dhadakne Do (2015), Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016), Sultan (2016), Sui Dhaaga (2018) and Sanju (2018). Her most recent appearance was in Zero (2018), and fans are eagerly awaiting for her return to Bollywood.