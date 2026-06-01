At the centre of the celebrations, once again, was Virat Kohli. He produced a memorable unbeaten 75 and, fittingly, finished the chase in style. Kohli brought up the fastest IPL half-century of his career before launching a towering six over long-on to seal the victory and spark jubilant scenes among the RCB faithful. Of course, his wife, and actor Anushka Sharma was present in the stands, cheering him on through every twist and turn.