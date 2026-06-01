GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Beaming Anushka Sharma joins Virat Kohli on field as RCB lift IPL 2026 trophy: 'Lucky charm...'

Kohli hit the fastest IPL fifty of his career and sealed it with a six

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Indian cricket players captain Rajat Patidar (2L) and Virat Kohli (3L) alongside his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma (3R) celebrate after their team's win against Gujarat Titans at the end of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 final match in the Narendra Modi Stadium of Ahmedabad on June 1, 2026.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Indian cricket players captain Rajat Patidar (2L) and Virat Kohli (3L) alongside his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma (3R) celebrate after their team's win against Gujarat Titans at the end of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 final match in the Narendra Modi Stadium of Ahmedabad on June 1, 2026.
AFP-SHAMMI MEHRA

The IPL trophy is staying in Bengaluru. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) successfully defended their crown on Sunday, defeating Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets in the IPL 2026 final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium and securing their second consecutive IPL title.

At the centre of the celebrations, once again, was Virat Kohli. He produced a memorable unbeaten 75 and, fittingly, finished the chase in style. Kohli brought up the fastest IPL half-century of his career before launching a towering six over long-on to seal the victory and spark jubilant scenes among the RCB faithful. Of course, his wife, and actor Anushka Sharma was present in the stands, cheering him on through every twist and turn.

As RCB edged closer to victory, cameras frequently cut to Anushka, whose reactions quickly became a talking point online. Videos circulating on social media show her clapping, smiling and celebrating from the stands as Bengaluru wrapped up another championship-winning campaign.

Anushka later joined Kohli on the field, cheering alongside players and support staff as RCB lifted the IPL trophy amid a sea of red and gold. Anushka has often been described by Virat as his "lucky charm", and the cricketer has repeatedly shut down, dismissed criticism and trolling directed at her over the years.

The couple remain among the most followed public figures in Indian sport and entertainment. They were married in 2017 in Tuscany, Italy, and have two children, daughter Vamika, born in 2021, and son Akaay, born in 2024.

And away from the stadium lights, Anushka has carved out her own formidable legacy in Bollywood. The actor has starred in a string of acclaimed and commercially successful films, including Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008), Band Baaja Baaraat (2010), Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012), PK (2014), NH10 (2015), Dil Dhadakne Do (2015), Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016), Sultan (2016), Sui Dhaaga (2018) and Sanju (2018). Her most recent appearance was in Zero (2018), and fans are eagerly awaiting for her return to Bollywood.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's flying kiss moment after RCB's title win

Kohli scripts ultimate Virushka moment after IPL win

1h ago2m read
Kohli is clutch

Virat Kohli’s IPL final masterclass was classic Kohli

2h ago3m read
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Indian cricket player Virat Kohli (C) celebrates with teammates after their team's win against Gujarat Titans at the end of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 final match in the Narendra Modi Stadium of Ahmedabad on May 31, 2026.

RCB beat GT to win back-to-back IPL titles

1m read
Star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma (Photo/instagram/@virat.kohli)

Virat Kohli celebrates with Anushka after IPL 2026 win

2m read