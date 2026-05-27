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Emotional Virat Kohli celebrates with Anushka Sharma after RCB storm into IPL 2026 final with big win

Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured a 92-run win over Gujarat Titans

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Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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Star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma (Photo/instagram/@virat.kohli)
Star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma (Photo/instagram/@virat.kohli)

The stands drew as much attention as the pitch last night as Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma once again became one of the most discussed aspects of the match.

At the Narendra Modi Stadium, Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured a strong 92-run win margin over Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League, ensuring their place in the IPL 2026 final.

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While RCB’s performance on the field stood out, attention also shifted frequently to Anushka Sharma in the stands. Cameras repeatedly captured her reactions throughout the match, including a visibly disappointed moment when Kohli was dismissed, which quickly circulated on social media.

After RCB confirmed their win, Kohli was rushing to celebrate with Anushka. The moment was widely shared online and added to the post-match celebrations.

Anushka has consistently been present at many of Kohli’s matches over the years, often drawing attention for her reactions and support from the stands. The couple remain among the most followed public figures in Indian sport and entertainment. They were married in 2017 in Tuscany, Italy, and have two children, daughter Vamika, born in 2021, and son Akaay, born in 2024.

When will Anushka Sharma return to Bollywood films?

Anushka, who made her debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008), went on to build a strong filmography with titles like Band Baaja BaaraatPKDil Dhadakne Do, and Sanju. Over the years, she became one of Bollywood’s most recognisable leading actors before stepping back from films after Zero.

She was later seen briefly in the Netflix production Qala in a cameo and completed shooting for Chakda Xpress, a biopic on cricketer Jhulan Goswami, which is yet to see a release date. The film has been stalled for a while, with fans eagerly awaiting updates on when they would see her next.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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