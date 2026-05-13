Sharma had last headlined the film Zero, in 2018
It’s been a while since Anushka Sharma was last seen on screen, but she’s back in a new ad, just long enough to remind fans what they’ve been missing.
The ad, for Heera by GIVA, was released on Tuesday and shared by the brand on YouTube. Clips soon began circulating on Instagram and Reddit, where viewers were pleasantly surprised to see Anushka back in front of the camera.
The actor, who last headlined a film in 2018’s Zero, has kept a relatively low profile in recent years while focusing on family life and occasional public appearances. In the new ad, she appears in a polished, close-up-driven campaign, prompting plenty of online chatter about her screen presence after a long gap.
Anushka, who made her debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008), went on to build a strong filmography with titles like Band Baaja Baaraat, PK, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Sanju. Over the years, she became one of Bollywood’s most recognisable leading actors before stepping back from films after Zero.
She was later seen briefly in the Netflix production Qala in a cameo and completed shooting for Chakda Xpress, a biopic on cricketer Jhulan Goswami, which is yet to see a release date.
The project is backed by Clean Slate Filmz, the production house co-founded by Anushka and her brother Karnesh Ssharma, and directed by Prosit Roy, who previously collaborated with the banner. Development began in 2019 with a script written by Abhishek Banerjee. Initially, filming was planned for 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted schedules and halted progress.
During the same period, Anushka announced her pregnancy, further delaying production. The project also faced behind-the-scenes changes, with one producer stepping away and Prosit Roy becoming occupied with the acclaimed series Paatal Lok.
By 2022, the film found new momentum when Netflix India came on board as the streaming partner. The project was adapted for an OTT release, though reports suggest the platform did not request major script revisions. Anushka underwent extensive preparation, training for around seven months to accurately portray Goswami’s journey on and off the field. Principal photography was completed between June and December 2022.
Despite the smooth wrap, the film ran into trouble at the post-production and release stage. A teaser released by Netflix reportedly used footage from a look test rather than final scenes, leading to confusion and criticism online. Writer Abhishek Banerjee later clarified that the final film bears no resemblance to that preview.
Following this, reports of creative and communication breakdowns between Clean Slate Filmz and Netflix emerged, ultimately stalling the release. Industry sources have indicated that resolving rights and distribution issues may now require Clean Slate to renegotiate or repurchase rights from the platform, leaving the film in limbo.
As of now, Chakda ‘Xpress has no release date, trailer, or promotional timeline. While the cast, including Dibyendu Bhattacharya, has spoken positively about the film, Jhulan Goswami herself has noted she has not received updates on its release.