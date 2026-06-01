RCB had defeated Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 final
Bengaluru turned into a fully-fledged victory carnival on June 1, 2026, as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) celebrated back-to-back IPL glory and Virat Kohli made sure the after-party had its own headline moment.
Fresh off leading RCB to their maiden IPL title in 2025 and repeating the feat in 2026, Kohli swapped his match intensity for dance-floor moves, joining wife Anushka Sharma during the team’s post-match celebrations. The couple quickly became the centre of attention as the night unfolded.
From viral clips flooding social media, Kohli can be seen letting loose and dancing with Anushka while teammates, coaches, and support staff joined in to mark another historic chapter for the franchise.
Anushka also gave fans a peek into the celebrations on Instagram Stories, sharing a picture of Kohli in party mode wearing a T-shirt that read: “One felt nice, we did it twice!”a fitting nod to RCB’s consecutive championship run. She paired the post with a simple red heart emoji.
The victory didn’t just stay on the pitch. RCB had defeated Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 final, with Kohli playing a key role and appearing visibly emotional after sealing yet another trophy for the franchise.
Kohli had produced a memorable unbeaten 75 and, fittingly, finished the chase in style. Kohli brought up the fastest IPL half-century of his career before launching a towering six over long-on to seal the victory and spark jubilant scenes among the RCB faithful. Throughout, Anushka was present in the stands, cheering him on through every twist and turn.
The couple remain among the most followed public figures in Indian sport and entertainment. They were married in 2017 in Tuscany, Italy, and have two children, daughter Vamika, born in 2021, and son Akaay, born in 2024.