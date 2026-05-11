Urvil Patel stops Virat Kohli in his tracks with historic knock

Dubai: Ahead of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) clash with Mumbai Indians on Sunday, Virat Kohli was engrossed in watching a breathtaking innings being played hundreds of kilometres away in Chennai.

During a brief drinks break in his pre-match warm-up at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Kohli stopped by a television screen to catch Urvil Patel tearing apart the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) bowling attack.

What started as a brief look soon held Kohli’s attention for much longer, as Patel dismantled the LSG attack at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The 27-year-old delivered one of the most blistering knocks of IPL 2026, storming to a 50 in just 13 balls, equalling the fastest half-century ever scored in the tournament.

He took the attack to Avesh Khan with three consecutive sixes and then continued the onslaught against Digvesh Rathi.

While Rathi spilled a catch soon after Patel brought up his half-century, the batter was unable to fully capitalise on the reprieve for long.

Even though CSK lost momentum following his dismissal, they still managed to chase down the target and register an important win against LSG.

However, the Player of the Match honour was awarded to pacer Jamie Overton for his influential figures of 3/36.

Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.