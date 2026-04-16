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Kohli still “not 100%” despite staring in LSG win

The Indian cricket icon gave an update on his injury following LSG victory

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Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Indian cricket player Virat Kohli gestures before the start of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Indian cricket player Virat Kohli gestures before the start of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium
AFP-NOAH SEELAM

Dubai: Virat Kohli came a run short of hitting a half-century as he helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by five wickets on Wednesday night.

Despite dealing with a knee issue that he picked up in RCB’s previous game against Mumbai Indians, Kohli still imposed himself, delivering a commanding, high-intensity innings to reclaim the Orange Cap.

The 37-year-old produced a strong 49 off 34 balls, but it was his post-match comments that may have resonated even more with RCB fans.

“Yeah, (I’m feeling) much, much better than the last game," Kohli told the broadcasters.

“I’m still not 100%. My knee was a bit sore last game. Even health-wise, I’ve been under the weather for four or five days now. So yeah, just getting back up to my best."

Although satisfied with his performance, the former captain admitted he was disappointed not to see the job through. Kohli delivered a trademark innings in the chase, scoring at a strike rate above 200 early on as RCB quickly recovered from the early loss of Phil Salt.

He smashed four boundaries in an over from Prince Yadav and, alongside Devdutt Padikkal, put on 57 for the second wicket, though Padikkal’s contribution was just 10 before his dismissal.

Kohli, however, fell short of another IPL half-century, eventually being caught by Nicholas Pooran at long-on off the bowling of Avesh Khan.

“I’m happy with my intensity, I wanted to take the game head on,” he explained.

“I should have finished that game off as well. Not enough grass on the pitch, slower than normal, the last few days have been very hot, it was different.

“The idea was to take the game away from the opposition in the power play. I'm happy with my approach."

Kohli has enjoyed a positive IPL 2026 campaign so far, scoring 228 runs for RCB, who sit top of the current standings after their win over LSG, having won four of their five matches to date.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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