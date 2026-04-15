Virat Kohli injury concerns rise after training footage emerges

Taken from a training session at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Kohli was spotted doing light running between the wickets, though he did not appear to be moving with freedom.

He was also seen wearing a knee brace, confusing fans as he had previously picked up an ankle issue during RCB’s most recent match, which forced him to miss the second innings entirely.

While his involvement in training is a positive sign, the visible strapping and controlled workload indicate he is still being carefully managed as he works his way back to full fitness.

Against Mumbai Indians (MI) Kohli briefly left the field after picking up an ankle concern, with commentator Simon Doull suggesting the issue appeared to be related to his left leg.

The incident came five deliveries into the 10th over of RCB’s innings, when Kohli was seen receiving on-field treatment before heading back to the dugout.

He did not return to the field for the remainder of the match, as RCB went on to complete a win over MI, raising further questions over his short-term fitness and recovery timeline.

There has been no official confirmation from RCB regarding Kohli’s availability for their next IPL fixture against LSG, nor has the management provided any clear update on the extent of his injury.

As a result, his participation is likely to depend entirely on how he responds to pre-match fitness assessments and final medical clearance.

The team has leaned heavily on the consistency of its top order, with Kohli playing a crucial role in anchoring innings and providing stability during high-scoring encounters, often acting as the backbone of their batting performances.

Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.