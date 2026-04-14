Gujarat vs Chennai fixtures swapped as IPL 2026 schedule revised

The decision comes in view of municipal corporation elections set to be held across parts of Gujarat, including Ahmedabad, on April 26. To avoid logistical challenges on polling day, the afternoon match originally planned in Ahmedabad has been shifted to Chennai.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has revised the schedule for the 2026 Indian Premier League, swapping venues for the two matches between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings.

In an official statement, the board said the changes were made to ensure smooth conduct of both the tournament and the local elections. The rest of the IPL schedule remains unchanged.

As part of the adjustment, the return match between the two sides has also been moved. The May 21 evening game will now take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with a start time of 7:30pm IST.

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