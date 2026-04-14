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Gujarat vs Chennai fixtures swapped as IPL 2026 schedule revised

April 26 match moved to Chennai, May 21 fixture reassigned to Ahmedabad

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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Gujarat Titans' players celebrate after winning against Delhi Capitals at the end of their 2026 IPL match in the Arun Jaitley Stadium of New Delhi on April 8, 2026.
Gujarat Titans' players celebrate after winning against Delhi Capitals at the end of their 2026 IPL match in the Arun Jaitley Stadium of New Delhi on April 8, 2026.
AFP

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has revised the schedule for the 2026 Indian Premier League, swapping venues for the two matches between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings.

The decision comes in view of municipal corporation elections set to be held across parts of Gujarat, including Ahmedabad, on April 26. To avoid logistical challenges on polling day, the afternoon match originally planned in Ahmedabad has been shifted to Chennai.

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New venues and timings confirmed

The April 26 fixture will now be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, starting at 3:30pm IST.

As part of the adjustment, the return match between the two sides has also been moved. The May 21 evening game will now take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with a start time of 7:30pm IST.

In an official statement, the board said the changes were made to ensure smooth conduct of both the tournament and the local elections. The rest of the IPL schedule remains unchanged.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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IPL-ChennaiIPL-Gujarat

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