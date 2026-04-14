The CA sister behind the star: How Praful Hinge overcame the odds to create IPL history on debut

The first bowler in IPL history to take three wickets in the opening over of a match
Sunrisers Hyderabad may have secured a convincing win over Rajasthan Royals, but the night belonged to two debutant fast bowlers, Sakib Hussain and Praful Hinge. But what Hinge did with the ball will be remembered for a long time.
The 24-year-old came on to bowl his very first over in the IPL against the Rajasthan Royals. The first ball went for a single to Yashasvi Jaiswal. What followed was pure drama. He got the wonderkid Vaibhav Sooryavanshi out for a golden duck on the next ball. A dot ball followed. Then came Dhruv Jurel’s wicket, as the bails were sent flying. Another dot. And then, Lhuan-dre Pretorius was sent back on the final ball of the over. Wow.
Just like that, history was made. Praful Hinge announced himself in style, becoming the first bowler in IPL history to take three wickets in the opening over of a match.
Hinge’s journey was never straightforward. Born in Nagpur, his father initially prioritized academics and was not keen on cricket. Many can relate to this story.
It was only after seeing his potential at a summer camp that he finally allowed him to pursue the sport.
At 13, Hinge was already going the extra mile, quite literally. He cycled long distances every day from the outskirts to Nagpur for practice, often reaching school late. It was tiring, but he stayed consistent, fueled by a singular dream.
Do you know Hinge did not start as a bowler; he saw himself as a batter early on. But his father insisted that he focus on pace bowling. It was not an easy switch, and he struggled initially, but that decision ended up shaping his entire career.
There were technical challenges, too. He had issues with control and even a suspect bowling action in his early days. It took years of hard work to correct it and develop the smooth action he now has. Training at the MRF Pace Foundation under Glenn McGrath and later attending a high-performance camp in Brisbane helped him take the next step, even as his family managed financial pressure.
Behind every step forward was strong support at home. His sister, a Chartered Accountant, played a big role in his journey. Despite her own demanding professional schedule, she would drive him to practice sessions at odd hours, making sure he never missed an opportunity to improve.
In their small home, there was always an understanding between the siblings. Praful needed the lights off early to rest before his 4 in the morning practice sessions, while his sister had to stay up late preparing for her CA exams. So she would shield her lamp, making sure he could sleep, a small but powerful gesture that showed neither of them was willing to give up on their dreams.
Like many young cricketers, the pandemic could have slowed him down. Instead, Hinge used that phase to work on his fitness. When opportunities came at the U23 level in the Col. C.K. Nayudu Trophy, he grabbed them, picking up 36 wickets and forcing selectors to notice him.
Despite strong performances in domestic cricket for Vidarbha, including being a vital part of the squad that reached the Ranji Trophy final, opportunities in the shortest format were limited. In fact, he had played just one senior T20 match before making his IPL debut.
SRH picked him up for his base price of 30 lakh, a moment that meant everything to his family. For his father, it was emotional, seeing years of belief finally pay off on the grandest stage of all.
Ravichandran Ashwin on Praful Hinge before IPL : "Nobody is talking about Praful he has done so well for Vidarbha and his ability to inswing with the new ball makes him more dangerous and I think SRH would use him well"
And when the chance finally came, Hinge did not just grab it; he owned it. Finishing with figures of 4/34 alongside fellow debutant Sakib Hussain (4/24), he helped dismantle the Royals' lineup.
"I had manifested this. I think I had written it somewhere last year that the first match I play, I will take four or five wickets," he said after being named Player of the Match. Reflecting on his journey, he added, "I want to dedicate this award to my family."