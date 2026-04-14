The CA sister behind the star: How Praful Hinge overcame the odds to create IPL history on debut

The 24-year-old came on to bowl his very first over in the IPL against the Rajasthan Royals. The first ball went for a single to Yashasvi Jaiswal. What followed was pure drama. He got the wonderkid Vaibhav Sooryavanshi out for a golden duck on the next ball. A dot ball followed. Then came Dhruv Jurel’s wicket, as the bails were sent flying. Another dot. And then, Lhuan-dre Pretorius was sent back on the final ball of the over. Wow.