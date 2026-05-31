"I would tell him to just be himself. There is always a first time. In Test cricket, along with age, he will learn how to deal with various challenges. [It's about] having a solution-oriented mindset. Problems are always going to be there. Problems will be there till the last day of your career, till the last ball you face. The bowler is asking a question every ball. Now, what solutions do you find? He's kind of a player who looks very confident, very, very sure of what he wants to do, and I would not want to play around with his natural instincts," he said.