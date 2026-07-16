Aman Khan's 34-ball century breaks Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's record

Pondicherry blitz puts Aman Khan second on Indian T20 fastest hundreds list
Puducherry's Mumbai born all rounder Aman Khan produced one of the innings of the tournament in the Pondicherry Premier League 2026, smashing 129 off just 43 balls for Villianur Mohit Kings against Mahe Megalo Strikers at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground.
The 29 year old captain arrived at the crease with his side in trouble at 55 for 2 in the eighth over before launching a breathtaking counterattack. He blasted six fours and 15 sixes to bring up his century in just 34 balls and eventually finished with 129 at a strike rate of 300, powering Villianur Mohit Kings to 241 for 5.
The knock also earned Aman a place in the record books. His 34 ball century is now the second fastest by an Indian in an Indian T20 league, behind only Aman Rao Perala's 32 ball hundred in the Telangana T20 League.
The innings pushed Rajasthan Royals sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi down to third and fourth on the list after his 35 ball century in IPL 2025 and 36 ball hundred in IPL 2026.
Fastest centuries by Indians in Indian T20 leagues
Aman Rao Perala: 32 balls (Telangana T20 League)
Aman Khan: 34 balls (Pondicherry Premier League 2026)
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: 35 balls (IPL 2025)
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: 36 balls (IPL 2026)
Yusuf Pathan: 37 balls (IPL)
Priyansh Arya: 39 balls (IPL 2025)
Despite his domestic exploits, Aman is yet to establish himself in the IPL. He played one match for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2022 before representing Delhi Capitals in 11 games the following season.
Chennai Super Kings signed the 29 year old ahead of IPL 2026, but he spent the entire campaign on the sidelines. His latest heroics in the Pondicherry Premier League could strengthen his case for an IPL return next season.