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England tighten alcohol rules for men's cricket team

Players advised to avoid drinking before and after matches under new behaviour guidelines

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AFP
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England’s Jofra Archer and teammates celebrate the wicket of India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during the 4th T20I, at County Ground in Bristol on Thursday. [Illustrative image]
England’s Jofra Archer and teammates celebrate the wicket of India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during the 4th T20I, at County Ground in Bristol on Thursday. [Illustrative image]
ANI

London: England men's cricketers have been advised to avoid drinking alcohol on the day before and after matches under new behaviour guidelines, Britain's Daily Telegraph reported Friday.

A midnight curfew was introduced following a woeful 4-1 Ashes series loss in Australia concluded in January, that was blighted by allegations of a drinking culture.

There was further controversy during England's recent 2-1 series defeat at home to New Zealand.

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England captain Ben Stokes, who retired from international cricket after the series, and Gus Atkinson were both omitted from the second Test at the Oval for breaking the curfew at a London nightclub following England's win in the first Test.

There were ambiguities around the curfew, however, amid suggestions some England players, including Atkinson -- who lives in London -- did not think it applied once a game was over.

But the Telegraph reported that in the light of that incident the players had been issued with new guidance confirming the midnight curfew is in place on every day of a series at home or on tour.

It also recommends no alcohol be consumed on the day immediately before, during or the day immediately after a match.

But the head coach and director of cricket, posts currently held by Brendon McCullum and Rob Key respectively, do have the discretion to relax the recommendations as they see fit.

That would enable players the freedom to celebrate a win or maintain traditions such as an end-of-series drink with the opposition at the end of an Ashes series.

The guidelines apply only to the England senior men's teams -- England women do not have formal rules on alcohol.

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