Dinesh Karthik explains what's wrong with India's batting after England defeat

Former keeper questions India’s lost ‘fear factor’ after twin away series defeats
After losing back to back T20I series against Ireland and England away from home, India's batting has come under intense scrutiny. Former India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik believes the batters are struggling to adapt to extra bounce, pointing to several dismissals that exposed the team's biggest weakness.
Speaking on Cricbuzz, Karthik highlighted the dismissals of Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma, saying the batting unit looked completely out of rhythm.
"I think India have a problem adapting to a little bit of extra bounce," Karthik said.
He pointed out that young opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi has once again fallen to Jofra Archer, who has now dismissed him twice.
"Vaibhav Suryavanshi getting out to his teammate from Rajasthan Royals, Jofra Archer. Right now, Archer leads this battle 2 to 0. Vaibhav is not able to score against him," he said.
Karthik also questioned Ishan Kishan's approach against the short ball.
"Ishan Kishan, very circumspect, for the second time in two games, the pull shot not being his friend."
On Abhishek Sharma, Karthik felt the left hander missed an opportunity to dominate the spinners after the powerplay.
"Abhishek Sharma, outside the powerplay on a pitch where he could have dominated spinners, got out early by not committing to a pull shot."
Karthik also expressed concern over India's middle order, particularly Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube.
"The other problem that India are facing is Tilak Varma. He is not getting the scores that he would ideally like. Even though he did well for India A, led the team, won the series and did well in ODI cricket, in this format he has found the going hard."
He was also surprised that Shivam Dube was promoted ahead of Tilak but failed to make an impact.
"It was Shivam Dube who came ahead of him, and even he couldn't get going. He played at a strike rate under 100."
Karthik believes India's batting has lost the fear factor that made them one of the world's most destructive T20 sides during their World Cup triumph.
"There is plenty for India to think about. Why are things not going great? What is so different that this Indian team suddenly looks out of sorts and out of form?"
"The middle order looks wobbly, not confident, and it is definitely not the Indian team that we saw during the World Cup or before it in bilateral series, where they took down opponents and actually imposed a lot of fear. Where has that gone?"