Vaibhav Sooryavanshi makes stylish Wimbledon debut with Yuvraj Singh, reveals Abhishek Sharma arranged his suit

He also revealed that tennis has been a part of his life for several years,
At 15, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is already used to making headlines on the cricket field. On Sunday, however, the young Indian batter found himself in soaking in the drama of a Wimbledon final from the stands at Centre Court.
The teenage cricket prodigy attended the showpiece match at the All England Club alongside former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and fellow cricketers Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson, enjoying his first taste of the atmosphere at one of the world’s most famous sporting venues.
For Vaibhav, the occasion was less about being a celebrity guest and more about learning from the best athletes across sports. Speaking to JioStar, he said he was eager to watch how players handle the pressure of a Grand Slam final.
“I’m here to watch the final match and see what the experience is like, watching live and observing how players perform in the finals. It should be a great experience,” he said.
He also revealed that tennis has been a part of his life for several years, with Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal among the players who inspired him while growing up.
“I used to watch Nadal and Djokovic a lot. I really like Djokovic, but those were the two players I followed the most,” Vaibhav said.
Among today’s stars, the teenager singled out Jannik Sinner, impressed by the world No. 1’s performances throughout the tournament.
“I’ve really liked Sinner, the way he has dominated throughout the tournament. Hopefully, he wins today,” he added.
Vaibhav also shared a lighter moment from his Wimbledon experience, revealing that Abhishek Sharma helped him put together his look for the big day.
“I didn’t really plan anything specific. I just put on what I could find quickly. Abhishek helped arrange it, and here I am,” he said.
The youngster’s Wimbledon appearance came during a year when Indian cricket stars have repeatedly been spotted at the Championships. Sachin Tendulkar and India captain Shubman Gill had earlier attended the men’s singles semi-finals from the Royal Box, adding to the strong cricket presence at SW19.
Asked to pick a cricketer who could partner him in a tennis doubles match, Vaibhav chose his opening partner without hesitation.
“I’ve already mentioned Abhishek bhaiya. Since he is my opening partner, I would choose him here as well,” he said.
Still in the early stages of his career, Vaibhav has quickly emerged as one of India’s most exciting young prospects. His Wimbledon visit offered a glimpse of a teenager who is not only chasing cricketing milestones but also drawing inspiration from sporting greats beyond the boundary.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s first taste of international cricket has been a mix of excitement and learning, with the 15-year-old experiencing the challenges that come with facing top-level bowlers. The left-handed opener, who became the youngest player to represent India in the second T20I against England in Manchester last week, found the short ball difficult to handle in his final two appearances at Nottingham and Bristol.
Opening the innings in his first three matches, Sooryavanshi scored 15, 13 and 14,which highlighted the steep learning curve ahead. After a start to his senior international journey, he was replaced by Sanju Samson for the fifth T20I as India looked to experiment with their opening combination.
Captain Shreyas Iyer explained that the decision was based on team balance, with India wanting to pair Abhishek Sharma with a right-handed batter at the top of the order and explore a different combination.