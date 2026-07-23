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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is an unbelievable talent, Harbhajan Singh says

The youngster is part of the India’s squad for the T20I series against Zimbabwe

Last updated:
Jai Rai
2 MIN READ
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India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is struck by the ball as he attempts to bat during the fourth Twenty20 (T20) International cricket match between England and India at the Seat Unique Stadium, in Bristol, south west England, on July 9, 2026.
India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is struck by the ball as he attempts to bat during the fourth Twenty20 (T20) International cricket match between England and India at the Seat Unique Stadium, in Bristol, south west England, on July 9, 2026.
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Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has hailed teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as an “unbelievable” talent, saying he has never seen or faced a player with such fearless ability.

Harbhajan praised the 15-year-old’s aggressive approach and believes the changing mindset in modern cricket has allowed young players to express themselves more freely and trust their natural instincts.

“The difference between today’s youth and the youth back then is the reach of today’s media and social media. Things happened back then too, but today they get highlighted a lot more. What Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is doing today, no one has ever done before. He is unbelievable, a great talent. I don’t think I have seen or faced a talent like that,” Harbhajan told Jio Star.

He also credited the evolution of Indian cricket for creating an environment where youngsters are encouraged to play without fear.

“I think the biggest change is that people are accepting players with that fearless mindset and their approach of playing the way they want to,” he added.

First appearance

Recalling Sooryavanshi’s memorable IPL debut, Harbhajan shared an interaction between the youngster and then Rajasthan Royals coach Rahul Dravid before the teenager’s first appearance.

“Rahul Dravid was the coach of that team, and he asked Sooryavanshi, ‘What will you do on the first ball?’ He said, ‘If the first ball is in my arc, I will smash it.’ And he actually did. He hit a six off the very first ball he faced in his IPL career, against Shardul Thakur,” Harbhajan said.

Sooryavanshi recently created history during India’s 4-0 T20I series defeat in England, becoming the youngest-ever cricketer to represent the country in international cricket and surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s long-standing record. Despite his early struggles, Sooryavanshi continues to enjoy the backing of the selectors and has been included in India’s squad for the T20I series against Zimbabwe.

Related Topics:
cricketindiaVaibhav SuryavanshiVaibhav Sooryavanshi

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