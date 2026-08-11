I don’t care how old he is, Brett Lee shuts down Vaibhav Sooryavanshi age debate

15-year-old won the Player of the Series breaking during the Zimbabwe tour recently
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been a phenomenon in cricket. He has already taken the cricketing world by storm, with several legends hailing the teenager for what he has achieved at just 15. The left-handed batter showed during IPL 2026 that he is unfazed by big names or the reputation of the bowlers standing in his way.
His fearless approach, extensive range of strokes and exceptional bat speed helped him produce a memorable season and emerge as one of the most talked-about young players in the tournament.
His IPL exploits earned Sooryavanshi a fast-track call-up to India’s T20I squad. While he endured a difficult start to international cricket during the series against England, the teenager quickly bounced back on the tour of Zimbabwe. He went on to finish the series as Player of the Series breaking several records and once again demonstrating his ability to respond to setbacks and perform at the highest level despite his age.
Former Australia pacer Brett Lee has now backed Sooryavanshi to achieve even greater things in the years ahead, while dismissing the continued debate surrounding the youngster’s age. According to Lee, the focus should be on Sooryavanshi’s ability and the remarkable performances he has already produced.
“He is incredible. Everyone offshore, away from India, asks the question if he’s 15. Is he 15 is probably the biggest talking point around the world. I don’t care how old he is. If he’s 15, fantastic, but if he’s 17 or 18, who cares. This kid can play cricket. He has been such a great find for India, and he’s going to go on to achieve bigger and better things,” Lee said on the Beer Biceps YouTube channel.
Lee also praised the maturity Sooryavanshi has displayed at such a young age, particularly his willingness to take on some of the fastest bowlers in the IPL without showing any fear. However, the Australian believes the teenager’s biggest challenge will not be his batting, but managing the attention and expectations that have accompanied his rapid rise.
“He has already lit up the IPL in such a short space of time. That 97 he got (vs SRH), he was up against Aussie bowlers. They were bowling gas, and he was hooking them off his nose. He is playing proper cricketing shots and has power that he finds from somewhere. It won’t be his form or batting; it’ll only be his mind. He still has to be a kid. Let him be a kid and don’t put too much pressure,” Lee said.
Lee also revealed that he would have relished the opportunity to bowl to Sooryavanshi, particularly because of the youngster’s ability to take on short-pitched deliveries.
“If someone was a good hooker or puller of the ball, I used to love that because then it becomes a contest. So of course I would go into the boardroom, go upstairs and have a look. I’ll put one on his badge and see what he does with it. He might hook me for six, but it won’t discourage me from giving him another one,” Lee said.