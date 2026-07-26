Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 81 steers India to Zimbabwe T20 series sweep

Fifteen-year-old star's second fifty in four days caps India’s dominant Zimbabwe tour
Harare: Teenage cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored his second half century in four days for India, who beat Zimbabwe by 35 runs on Sunday for a 3-0 Twenty20 international series sweep.
India won the toss and posted 192-5 at Harare Sports Club, led by a quickfire 81 from Sooryavanshi. He faced 49 balls and his innings included four sixes and eight fours.
Zimbabwe, 10 places below second-placed India in the world T20I rankings, reached 157-7 in reply thanks mainly to an unbeaten 54 from lower-order batter Ryan Burl.
Victory marked an Indian turnaround after a 2-0 T20I series loss in Ireland, then a 4-0 drubbing in England. It was the second straight series loss for Zimbabwe after going down 2-1 to Bangladesh.
At 15, Sooryavanshi is the youngest cricketer to represent India. He has sparkled in southern Africa after debuting in the England series and amassing 42 runs over three innings.
Sooryavanshi has had a memorable tour of Zimbabwe. He scored his maiden T20I half-century off just 18 balls in the first match and followed it up with 20 off nine deliveries in the second.
He made his intentions clear from the first ball of final tour match. He launched the Indian innings with a four off Zimbabwe captain and all-rounder Sikandar Raza and reached 50 from 31 balls.
The teen fell off the final ball of the 14th over. Sooryavanshi was out off a Wessly Madhevere delivery when Brad Evans dashed from the ropes to long off and caught the ball.
Wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan (29), a half centurion on Saturday, did best among the other Indian batters, slamming four fours before being bowled by Raza.
Zimbabwe slumped to 65-4 in reply with opener Brian Bennett and Raza both dismissed for golden ducks. The highlight of the innings was a 60-run fifth-wicket stand between Burl and Madhevere (28).
Brief scores: India 192-5 in 20 overs (V. Sooryavanshi 81, I. Kishan 29; B.Evans 2-41) v Zimbabwe 157-7 in 20 overs (R. Burl 54 not out; M. Yadav 3-28)