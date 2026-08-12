15-year-old enjoyed a sensational run in T20I cricket, scoring 151 runs against Zimbabwe
Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden believes India’s teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has the potential to succeed in both short and long formats of the game.
Hayden praised the 15-year-old’s courage, mental strength and ability to thrive under pressure in the Indian Premier League (IPL), saying the youngster possesses many of the qualities required to become a world-class cricketer.
Sooryavanshi recently enjoyed a sensational run in T20I cricket, scoring 151 runs in three matches against Zimbabwe to claim his maiden Player of the Series award as India completed a 3-0 clean sweep. He had earlier become India’s youngest-ever player to make an international debut during the T20I series against England.
“Some people say he may be a short-format player only, but I personally disagree. I believe Vaibhav has the potential to succeed in the longer format of the game as well. Fitness is certainly one part of that, but more than anything, it’s about mental strength,” Hayden told ANI.
“One of the things I love about Vaibhav is that, at just 15, he had the courage and commitment to take on a major, show-stopping, blockbuster tournament like the IPL, and not just participate, but thrive in it. That tells me he has many of the right ingredients to become a world-class player,” he added.
Hayden also acknowledged the youngster’s immense talent while stressing that Sooryavanshi still has plenty to learn and develop as he adjusts to the demands of international cricket.
“Vaibhav has an immense pool of talent, and we’ve all been incredibly excited, whether as broadcasters or coaches, to watch his development. But, as he’s found out, at the very highest level, there’s still work to do, and I’m sure he’ll embrace that,” Hayden said.
“He’s a terrific young player with outstanding potential, and ultimately, it will be up to him how he wants to shape his career,” he added.