GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

Sooryavanshi says confidence still intact, despite recent lows

India’s teenage batting sensation returns to a memorable venue for T20 series

Last updated:
Jaydip Sengupta, Pages Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi swings at a ball from England's Jofra Archer during the third Twenty20 (T20) international cricket match between England and India at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, central England on July 7, 2026.
India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi swings at a ball from England's Jofra Archer during the third Twenty20 (T20) international cricket match between England and India at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, central England on July 7, 2026.
AFP-DARREN STAPLES

The hype was unreal, as was the performance that saw 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fast-tracked into the senior India side, making him the country's youngest-ever international cricketer and breaking Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record.

Then came the reality check against England in the five-match T20 series earlier this month, where the big-hitting teenager failed to cross 20 in each of the three innings he played, before he was dropped to make way for Sanju Samson.

And now, ahead of the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe starting on Thursday, Sooryavanshi says his confidence still remains intact and he is focused on trusting his process.

"Yes, kaafi ups and downs aaye hain 4 mahine mein (there have been several ups and down in the last four months). It's part of cricket, it will keep happening. But I have to follow the process and give my 100 per cent for the team.

"It's an obvious thing that whatever I want (guidance etc), the coaches are making it available and whatever practice I require I am getting that. Feeling very good, there is confidence also," said Sooryavanshi in a video posted on bcci.tv.

Incidentally, Sooryavanshi will make a return to the Harare Sports Club, where he smashed a match-winning 175 off 80 balls against England in the Under-19 World Cup final in February this year to help India lift the trophy.

"It's a very memorable ground for me. Just four months back, we had played the U-19 World Cup Final and won, so a very special ground. To represent India is everyone's dream and it's a very special moment.

"I'm playing on a ground where we won the U-19 World Cup four months back and made history (and) to return to the ground and play here will be an altogether different feeling... really enjoying it," added Sooryavanshi.

With Samson rested, Sooryavanshi is expected to feature in the top order as India look to bounce back from consecutive T20 series defeats in Ireland and England.

"The pitches and the conditions here, I've got a fair idea about them when I last played here during the U-19 World Cup. So, I will try what all I gathered during that tournament to apply those learnings during the matches now and do well.

"I will back my practice which I have done so far and try to back my game and whatever contribution I can make for the team I will try to give that. I have played two matches on this ground (and) it went well. I will try to carry it forward," said Sooryavanshi.

Jaydip Sengupta
Jaydip SenguptaPages Editor
Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

England’s Jofra Archer and teammates celebrate the wicket of India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during the 4th T20I, at County Ground in Bristol on Thursday. [Illustrative image]

England players face tougher alcohol restrictions

2m read
The 15-year-old looked uncomfortable at his crease against Archer again

Is Jofra Archer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's kryptonite?

2m read
Record loss for India raises questions

Record loss for India raises questions

2m read
Dinesh Karthik defends Sanju Samson

Dinesh Karthik defends Sanju Samson

2m read