Sooryavanshi says confidence still intact, despite recent lows

"I will back my practice which I have done so far and try to back my game and whatever contribution I can make for the team I will try to give that. I have played two matches on this ground (and) it went well. I will try to carry it forward," said Sooryavanshi.

"The pitches and the conditions here, I've got a fair idea about them when I last played here during the U-19 World Cup. So, I will try what all I gathered during that tournament to apply those learnings during the matches now and do well.

"I'm playing on a ground where we won the U-19 World Cup four months back and made history (and) to return to the ground and play here will be an altogether different feeling... really enjoying it," added Sooryavanshi.

"It's a very memorable ground for me. Just four months back, we had played the U-19 World Cup Final and won, so a very special ground. To represent India is everyone's dream and it's a very special moment.

Incidentally, Sooryavanshi will make a return to the Harare Sports Club, where he smashed a match-winning 175 off 80 balls against England in the Under-19 World Cup final in February this year to help India lift the trophy.

"It's an obvious thing that whatever I want (guidance etc), the coaches are making it available and whatever practice I require I am getting that. Feeling very good, there is confidence also," said Sooryavanshi in a video posted on bcci.tv.

"Yes, kaafi ups and downs aaye hain 4 mahine mein (there have been several ups and down in the last four months). It's part of cricket, it will keep happening. But I have to follow the process and give my 100 per cent for the team.

And now, ahead of the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe starting on Thursday, Sooryavanshi says his confidence still remains intact and he is focused on trusting his process.

Then came the reality check against England in the five-match T20 series earlier this month, where the big-hitting teenager failed to cross 20 in each of the three innings he played, before he was dropped to make way for Sanju Samson.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.