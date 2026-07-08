‘Atrocious’ India sink to new low, as Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy under scanner

That was the term used by India’s new T20 skipper Shreyas Iyer to describe India’s shocking 125-run loss to England in the third of their five-match T20 series. The T20 world champions suffered their worst defeat in the format, in terms of runs, as they were blown away by the searing pace Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue, who took seven wickets between them, to be dismissed for a dismal 76 in the 12th over. Tongue finished with career-best figures of 4-28 and Archer 3-29 as England went 2-0 up in the series with two to play after the opener was washed out.