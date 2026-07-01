Despite a lean series in Ireland, Iyer says he trusts his instincts and remains confident
India captain Shreyas Iyer has called for a balance between giving players opportunities and providing security to the team's senior members as the world champions prepare for a five-match T20I series against England.
The series begins at Chester-le-Street on Tuesday and offers India a chance to bounce back after their unexpected 2-0 series defeat to Ireland, a result that Iyer described as "depressing".
Speaking ahead of the opening match in the press conference, the skipper said the team had put the disappointment behind them and was fully focused on the challenge ahead.
"It is a great opportunity and it is going to be challenging," Iyer said. "The last series did not go according to our plan, but everyone is in a good frame of mind. We are looking forward to an intense contest. The calmer we remain under pressure, the more it will benefit us."
Iyer stressed the importance of creating an environment where players feel secure about their roles, particularly with major tournaments on the horizon.
"We have to build that opportunity and security so that each individual has confidence going forward," he said.
The India captain also backed the senior players who were instrumental in the team's recent T20 World Cup triumph.
"The players who won the last World Cup understand this format well and have been the main pillars of the team. It is very important to back them."
Reflecting on the defeat in Ireland, Iyer admitted the result was difficult to accept, although he stopped short of calling it embarrassing.
"It was not embarrassing, but it was depressing because we did not expect Ireland to play that well," he said.
According to Iyer, India struggled to adapt to the conditions and failed to assess the ground dimensions and pitch correctly.
"They outplayed us in every department and had better ideas about the conditions. We fell short in our planning and analysis. Credit to them, but we learnt a lot from that series."
The skipper believes the England tour presents a completely different challenge and feels the team is better prepared.
"A few of us have played in England before. We know the conditions and understand the challenges here. This is a completely new chapter for us."
Iyer also remained tight-lipped on whether 15-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will make his international debut during the England series.
"At the moment, we cannot reveal our plans because these discussions remain within the team," he said.
Praising the youngster, Iyer added: "He is a brilliant talent and whenever he gets an opportunity, I am sure he will do very well."
The captain also dismissed concerns over his own batting after scores of three and 10 in Ireland.
Iyer said he remains confident in his game and is happy with the way he is striking the ball.
"I am timing the ball well in the nets and even in the previous match I felt I was batting well. One odd ball can make a difference, but that does not define my batting."
He added: "I trust my instincts and know how I perform under pressure. I just want to keep believing in myself and move forward."