Ireland script history with first-ever win over Indian men's team in any International format

Ireland stun India with historic first win in men’s international cricket
Ireland produced one of the biggest upsets in their cricket history after defeating India by 34 runs in the opening T20I in Belfast, securing their first ever international victory over the Indian men's team.
Having lost all 11 previous meetings against India across ODIs and T20Is, the hosts finally broke the streak with a composed all round display at Stormont Cricket Ground.
Batting first, Ireland posted a competitive 182 for 9. Lorcan Tucker anchored the innings with a well made 50 from 36 deliveries before Gareth Delany's aggressive 49 off 32 balls gave the hosts a strong finish.
India's Harshit Rana was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3 for 24, but Prasidh Krishna endured a difficult outing, conceding 57 runs from his four overs.
India's chase started brightly thanks to Abhishek Sharma, who smashed a 20 ball half century and briefly raised hopes of a successful chase. However, once he departed, the innings fell apart as Ireland's bowlers tightened their grip.
Matthew Hollard claimed 3 for 28 while Matthew Humphreys picked up 3 for 38 as India were bowled out for 148 in 18.5 overs.
The result is Ireland's first ever victory over India in men's international cricket and gives the hosts a 1-0 in the two match series. The result is a major setback for India captain Shreyas Iyer, whose star studded side suffered a shocking defeat.
The second and final T20I will be played on Sunday, June 28, at the same venue in Belfast, where India will be looking to avoid a rare series defeat.