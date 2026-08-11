Scotland & Netherlands hit out at ICC over new World Cup format

Both countries’ cricket boards fear the 2027 format could disadvantage Associate Nations
Dubai: Cricket Scotland and Netherlands Cricket have been left frustrated after the International Cricket Council (ICC) announce new 2027 World Cup format.
The governing body altered both the qualification process and format of the global tournament.
The two boards expressed disappointment at the changes, coming less than 18 months before the event, warning they could undermine the progress of Associate Nations and reduce their opportunities to compete.
The ICC has introduced a revamped format for the 2027 World Cup, with three stages set to take place before the semi-finals.
The three lowest-ranked qualifying teams will first compete in a Super Series, with the winner joining 11 other nations in the second stage. The 12 teams will then be split into two groups of six, playing 30 matches between them. The top three sides from each group, along with the best fourth-placed team, will advance.
Those seven teams will then enter the Super 7 stage, where they will play 21 matches. The top four will progress to the semi-finals, with the winners meeting in the final.
The ICC believes the new structure will raise the level of competition, but Scotland and the Netherlands fear it could make it harder for Associate Nations to progress and gain regular exposure at the highest level.
In response to the new format, Cricket Scotland and the Royal Dutch Cricket Association joined forces to issue a joint statement expressing their disappointment with the changes.
“Cricket Scotland and the Royal Dutch Cricket Association (KNCB) are deeply disappointed by the International Cricket Council's recent decision to implement significant structural changes to the ICC Men's 50-over World Cup qualification pathway and tournament format with less than 18 months until the competition begins,” the statement read.
“These changes represent a setback to Associate Member cricket and risk undermining the progress made in recent years to grow the global game. At a time when cricket is seeking to expand its reach, attract new audiences and strengthen its position on the international sporting landscape, reducing meaningful opportunities for emerging nations sends entirely the wrong message.”