Aryansh Sharma shines as UAE defeat Jersey in high-scoring match

Aryansh featured in two crucial century partnerships during the chase
Aryansh Sharma produced a stunning batting display, smashing an unbeaten century to lead the UAE to a convincing seven-wicket victory over Jersey in the first of their two 50-over matches at Grainville.
The game served as valuable preparation for the UAE ahead of their next World Cup qualifying assignment, with the side set to face Scotland and Canada in a Cricket World Cup League Two tri-series next week.
The League Two tournament forms part of the qualification pathway for the 2027 ODI World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.
The UAE have travelled to the UK with a new-look squad as they look to revive their fortunes. The team are aiming to retain their ODI status while also keeping alive their hopes of securing a place at the 2027 World Cup.
Jersey posted an imposing 315 for five in their 50 overs, with Nick Greenwood leading the way with a 92-ball century. The UAE bowlers had to work hard, with Junaid Siddique, Dhruv Parashar, Mohammed Arfan, Mohammed Jawadullah and Aayan Khan all claiming a wicket each.
However, Aryansh took charge of the chase, producing another outstanding performance after emerging as one of the UAE’s key performers at the T20 World Cup in India earlier this year.
The young opener remained unbeaten on 131, carrying his bat through the innings as the UAE reached their target in 48 overs.
Aryansh featured in two crucial century partnerships during the chase. He first added 121 runs with Mohammed Shahdad, who struck 71 off 53 balls, before sharing another important stand with returning former captain Rahul Chopra, who contributed 50 off 61 deliveries.
The UAE and Jersey will meet again on Wednesday in the final match of their two-game series.