UAE back to winning ways after convincing victory over Samoa

Sharafu, Kaushik, Farooq all shine as UAE comfortably register 77-run victory
Dubai: Alishan Sharafu and Harshit Kaushik delivered brilliant half-centuries, while Muhammad Farooq claimed four wickets as the UAE comfortably defeated Samoa by 77 runs in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia and East Asia Pacific Qualifier held in Muscat on Wednesday.
After being put into bat first, the UAE faced an early setback when captain Muhammad Waseem was dismissed without scoring. However, the team quickly recovered as Sharafu and Mayank Kumar (17 off 16 balls, 2 fours) put together a 73-run partnership in just seven overs.
Sharafu then formed another crucial 82-run stand with Rahul Chopra, both batsmen dominating with boundaries and sixes. Sharafu narrowly missed out on a century, finishing on 86 off 51 balls, including four fours and seven sixes. Chopra supported well with a lively 62 off 34 balls, featuring three fours and five sixes.
The spotlight, however, shifted to Harshit Kaushik, who finished the innings with a blazing 44 off just 12 balls, striking two fours and five sixes, helping UAE post a commanding total of 225 for 4 in their 20 overs.
Samoa’s chase began under intense pressure, losing two early wickets. Benjamin Mailata (39 off 32 balls, 4 fours, 2 sixes) and Samuel James French (25 off 20 balls, 3 sixes) steadied the innings briefly, but following their dismissals, Samoa collapsed.
An unbeaten 41 off 24 balls by Caleb Jasmat helped Samoa reach 148 for 8 by the end of their 20 overs, but it wasn’t enough to threaten the UAE’s dominant total. Muhammad Farooq’s four-wicket haul and Muhammad Irfan’s two wickets ensured a comprehensive win for the UAE.
Brief scores: UAE beat Samoa by 77 runs. UAE 225/4 in 20 overs (Alishan Sharafu 86, Rahul Chopra 62, Harshit Kaushik 44 not out; Soloman Nash 2/42). Samoa 148/8 in 20 overs (Benjamin Mailata 39, Samuel James French 25, Caleb Jasmat 41 not out; Muhammad Farooq 4/35, Muhammad Irfan 2/8).
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox