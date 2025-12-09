"Ronaldo is Vegeta, Messi is Goku": Nicolas Pepe's viral Dragon Ball Z comparison settles GOAT debate

Interestingly, Pepe also addressed Neymar's place in the conversation. Despite the Brazilian's status as the world's most expensive player following his €222 million move to PSG in 2017, Pepe doesn't view him as Messi's equal. Pepe said: “No, no, he doesn't look into Messi's eyes, Messi gives him two slaps on the face.” Remember, Pepe himself couldn't live up to expectations when he came to Arsenal for a big money move.