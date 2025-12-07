GOLD/FOREX
Inter Miami vs Vancouver live updates: 2025 MLS Cup final as Lionel Messi and Muller start

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
footballLionel MessiInter Miami
The jersey of Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF is displayed next to the match pennant inside the dressing room prior to the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Final match between Inter Miami CF and Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Chase Stadium on December 06, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
AFP-ELSA
Inter Miami meet the Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS Cup final today with the league title on the line. Champions of the Eastern Conference, Miami step onto their home turf as Lionel Messi aims to bring another trophy to the city in pink. On the other side, Thomas Muller's Vancouvers push for the crown after guiding them to the Western Conference title. You can follow all the live updates of the match here.

Highlights

WATCH: HUGE SAVE from Inter Miami keeper

(38 min Inter Miami 1 Vancouver 0)

Jordi Alba’s clearance from the free kick does not travel far and the next ball swung in from the right causes real chaos in the box. Müller cushions it into Sabbis path and he finds himself one on one with Rios Novo, but the Miami keeper stands firm and makes a massive save.

Rodriguez living dangerously as Miami concede another free kick

(37 min Inter Miami 1 Vancouver 0)

Rodriguez is playing right on the edge here. He is already on a yellow card and he commits another foul moments later. Berhalters ball into the box is cleared but Miami give away yet another free kick on the left side. Jordi Alba cleared it away.

A yellow card is also shown to someone on Inter Miamis bench.

CHANCE for Vancouver 

(33 min Inter Miami 1 Vancouver 0)

Vancouver win a free kick on the left and Berhalter curls in a fine delivery. Brian White meets it with a glancing header but sends it straight into keeper's arms.

A first real opening for Vancouver and it comes from a set piece, an area Miami have struggled with all season.

Falcon drives forward before Messi’s effort is crowded out

(29 min Inter Miami 1 Vancouver 0)

A marauding run from Falcon carries Miami up the pitch and a loose ball drops to Messi on the edge of the box. He looks to bend one from the edge of the box 20 but Vancouver swarm him and the shot is blocked and the deflection made it easy for the keeper.

Vancouver want a penalty but the referee waves it away

(25 min Inter Miami 1 Vancouver 0)

Sabbi bursts forward for Vancouver down Jordi Alba’s side, using his pace to drive into the box. He goes down under pressure from a recovering Rodriguez, who is already on a yellow.

The referee immediately says no penalty and it is the correct call. There was not enough contact.

Messi tests the keeper from a free kick

(23 min Inter Miami 1 Vancouver 0)

Messi lines up a free kick from around 25 yards but sends it straight into the keeper’s hands. Catching practice for the keeper.

Miami are going direct

Miami are not taking any risks playing out from the back, with Falcon going long the moment he feels pressure.

Miami winning the second balls at the moment as Vancouver lose possession at the halfway line to Messi, who then slips a neat ball through to Allende down the right but the winger cannot pick out a teammate with his cross.

ANOTHER YELLOW: This time for Vancouvers

(18 min Inter Miami 1 Vancouver 0)

Two yellow cards in the first 18 minutes of the game. One each. The game is being physical after Miami took that lead. Someone is going to lose the cool here. Baltasar Rodriguez booked for pushing Falcon

The manner of that goal will hurt Whitecaps

(15 min Inter Miami 1 Vancouver 0)

That goal, and the manner of it, will be a real setback for the Whitecaps. It was an unlucky moment for Ocampo but they were carved open by a rapid Miami counter. That is not a good early sign for the visitors. The footwork of Messi in the tight space, the lofted ball from De Paul and the run from Allende were all good there.

FIRST YELLOW of the night

The blood is boiling here and some of the challenges are coming out strong in the middle of the pitch. Miami's Rodriguez has gone in the books for a strong challenge

Watch the goal here : Inter Miami 1 Vancouver 0

GOAL !! Inter Miami 1 Vancouver 0 !! OWN GOAL from Ocampo

(8 min Inter Miami 1 Vancouver 0)

The offside trap is beaten and Allende scampers clear before trying to square the ball. Ocampo stretches to cut it out but ends up turning it into his own net. Miami strike first.

Muller lurks as Vancouver threaten from the right

(5 min Inter Miami 0 Vancouver 0)

A cross comes in from the right side for Vancouver and Miami manage to block and clear it as Müller was ready to pounce inside the box.

Allende fires the first effort of the final

(3mins Inter Miami 0 Vancouver 0)

Allende takes the first shot of the match, sending it over the bar from the right side of the box after Miami won the second ball inside Vancouver’s area. He comes into this final with eight goals in the play offs.

Busquets and Alba bid farewell on the biggest stage

(Inter Miami 0 Vancouver 0)

This is the final match of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba as their legendary careers near the finish line. Can they sign off with a trophy, or will Müller and the Whitecaps spoil the script?

KICK OFF : Inter Miami 0 Vancouver 0

Getting ready for the kick off

Both teams are on the pitch and both Canadian and the United States national anthems are being played now.

That's the MLS trophy 

Win probability 

The win probability sits at 50.5 percent in Inter Miami’s favour. But you never know what will happen on the pitch

Muller vs Messi

Lionel Messi and Thomas Müller have met 10 times and the head to head has leaned heavily in Müller’s favour.

Müller has been on the winning side in seven of those meetings, including on the sport’s greatest stage. In 2014, Müller’s Germany beat Messi’s Argentina in the FIFA World Cup Final.

He also played a central role in one of the most famous Champions League results ever, when Müller’s Bayern humiliated Messi’s Barcelona with an 8-2 win

Match is available for free on Apple TV

Follow the live updates here but if you want to watch it, the game is available for free on Apple TV

US boss in the stands

USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino is pitchside after flying in from Washington DC, where he watched yesterday’s 2026 World Cup draw and had a brief exchange with Alexi Lalas.

His predecessor Gregg Berhalter is also in attendance, with his son Sebastian starting in midfield for Vancouver today.

Vancouver Whitecaps team news

Thomas Muller starts...

Inter Miami team news

Inter Miami’s starting eleven is without Luis Suárez once again as Javier Mascherano sticks with what’s been working.

Tadeo Allende and Mateo Silvetti will flank Lionel Messi in the attack while the Uruguayan legend again rides the bench.

What started out as a change forced on Mascherano through Suárez’s suspension has proven to be the key to unleash Miami’s attack going forward.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
