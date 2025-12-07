Inter Miami vs Vancouver live updates: 2025 MLS Cup final as Lionel Messi and Muller start

The jersey of Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF is displayed next to the match pennant inside the dressing room prior to the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Final match between Inter Miami CF and Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Chase Stadium on December 06, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. AFP-ELSA

Inter Miami meet the Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS Cup final today with the league title on the line. Champions of the Eastern Conference, Miami step onto their home turf as Lionel Messi aims to bring another trophy to the city in pink. On the other side, Thomas Muller's Vancouvers push for the crown after guiding them to the Western Conference title. You can follow all the live updates of the match here.

Highlights

Shamseer Mohammed Staff Writer From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through. Show More