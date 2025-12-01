Messi wins hearts and trophies as the most decorated player in history keeps winning

Messi is thirty eight but still delivers like a man half his age. This is his third trophy with Inter Miami and they now march towards the MLS Cup final against the Vancouver Whitecaps, Thomas Mullers team. It feels almost unreal to remember where this club stood the day Messi arrived. They were bottom of the Eastern Conference and completely lost. Today they are one win away from lifting the MLS Cup. That is the effect of a player born to win, a player who does not just play the beautiful game but bends it towards silverware. He not only wins hearts but also wins trophies.