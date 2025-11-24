GOATS are not slowing down as Ronaldo scores a bicycle kick and Messi answers with pure magic

GOATS are on duty once again and it feels unreal to witness this at a time when most players their age are long gone from the elite stage. Cristiano Ronaldo lit up the night with an outrageous bicycle kick at the age of 40 to score Al Nassr's fourth goal against Al Khaleej. The technique, the timing and the ambition were a reminder that his fire still refuses to fade. Earlier in the week Scott McTominay had scored an incredible bicycle kick to take Scotland to the World Cup and Cristiano could not care less. He went out and produced his own, as if to remind everyone that the stage still belongs to him.