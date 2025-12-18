Cristiano Ronaldo’s new members’ club bans phones and charges up to $16,400

Dubai: Cristiano Ronaldo is diving deeper into luxury ventures with Vega Private Members Club, an ultra-exclusive spot on Madrid's Golden Mile set to open before year-end. According to Spanish publication Libertad Digital, entrepreneur Inigo Onieva and Mabel Hospitality, the firm of Ronaldo and businessman Manuel Campos Guallar, have launched the 1,000-square-meter venue at 88 Lagasca Street, banning mobile phones and photography to guarantee total privacy for high-profile members.