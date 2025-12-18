Cristiano Ronaldo’s new members’ club bans phones and charges up to $16,400

Ronaldo launches no-phone private club on Madrid's Golden Mile
Dubai: Cristiano Ronaldo is diving deeper into luxury ventures with Vega Private Members Club, an ultra-exclusive spot on Madrid's Golden Mile set to open before year-end. According to Spanish publication Libertad Digital, entrepreneur Inigo Onieva and Mabel Hospitality, the firm of Ronaldo and businessman Manuel Campos Guallar, have launched the 1,000-square-meter venue at 88 Lagasca Street, banning mobile phones and photography to guarantee total privacy for high-profile members.
Founders’ Membership (invitation-only) costs €15,000 ($16,400) one-time for lifetime access, priority bookings and bespoke experiences.
Standard options start at €2,400 yearly plus €2,000 upfront ($2,620 + $2,185).
The club caters to Madrid's elite, transforming from daytime business hub to evening social enclave. Mornings bring private offices, co-working spaces and a podcast studio for deal-making. Nights shift to upscale dinners at curated bars.
Casa Vega as a contemporary bistro for casual power lunches, Restaurante Vega for fine dining
Toto offering Italian flair.
A dedicated beverage club rounds it out with private cava and tasting sessions.
Ronaldo eyes this as a post-football pivot, aligning with family, business and passions after retirement. His empire already spans CR7 fashion, perfumes, gyms, YouTube and real estate, plus a recent stake in Spanish MMA firm Wow FC.
The no-phone rule echoes London's historic clubs, now global playgrounds for influencers across fields. Vega positions Ronaldo as a tastemaker, bridging sports stardom and high society, generating buzz ahead of launch.
