Watch Ronaldo score and deliver his iconic 'Siuuu' celebration in Abu Dhabi against Al Wahda

Abu Dhabi has just witnessed the famous Ronaldo celebration. Al Nassr are taking on Al Wahda in the capital at the moment and the visitors have taken the lead through none other than Cristiano Ronaldo. The move itself was lovely to watch, starting from a short and well worked corner and featuring a neat back heel from Coman that opened the space. Ronaldo timed his run perfectly and guided in a sharp first time finish. You can watch the goal here along with the iconic 'Siuuu' celebration. The crowd wanted to see it and the legend has delivered.