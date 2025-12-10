GOLD/FOREX
Watch Ronaldo score and deliver his iconic 'Siuuu' celebration in Abu Dhabi against Al Wahda

Cristiano Ronaldo delivers iconic 'Suuui' in Abu Dhabi showdown

Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
Abu Dhabi has just witnessed the famous Ronaldo celebration. Al Nassr are taking on Al Wahda in the capital at the moment and the visitors have taken the lead through none other than Cristiano Ronaldo. The move itself was lovely to watch, starting from a short and well worked corner and featuring a neat back heel from Coman that opened the space. Ronaldo timed his run perfectly and guided in a sharp first time finish. You can watch the goal here along with the iconic 'Siuuu' celebration. The crowd wanted to see it and the legend has delivered.

Beautifully crafted Ronaldo goal

Iconic 'Suuui' celebration in Abu Dhabi

Al Nassr are in Abu Dhabi during the Arab Cup break to recharge and stay sharp with a friendly against UAE Pro League side Al Wahda. It has given football fans in the region another chance to see the big man up close. His last visit to the city in the Saudi Super Cup semifinal in 2024 ended in frustration when he was booked and Al Nassr were beaten by rivals Al Hilal. This time the script has started very differently.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
