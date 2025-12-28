GOLD/FOREX
Cristiano Ronaldo optimistic of winning first title with Al Nassr

Club's 10th consecutive win moves them four points clear at the top of the table

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Nassr's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo
AFP

Dubai: Al Nassr continued their impressive run in the Saudi Pro League with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Al Akhdoud, marking their 10th consecutive win and moving four points clear at the top of the table.

Captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored twice in Saturday’s match, expressed confidence about finally securing his first title with the club. “Hard work is the way to success!” the Portuguese star posted on social media after the game.

Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 31st minute and added another just after halftime in the 48th minute, extending his career tally to 956 goals. He appeared to complete a hat-trick later in the match, but the goal was ruled out following a VAR review. João Félix sealed the win with a third goal deep into stoppage time, scoring in the 90+4th minute.

The 40-year-old captain emphasised that the title race is far from over. “The league is not decided yet, and we must stay focused on the upcoming matches. The competition is still long, but we are on the right track,” Ronaldo said. “Today we played a great match against Al Akhdoud, who tried to stop us from scoring, but we still scored three goals. No one wins the league halfway through.”

Ronaldo is aiming to win his first Saudi Pro League title since joining Al Nassr in 2023.

Al Nassr will next face Al Ettifaq on December 30 at Prince Mohamed Bin Fahd Stadium.

Jai RaiAssistant Editor
