Cristiano Ronaldo optimistic of winning first title with Al Nassr

The 40-year-old captain emphasised that the title race is far from over. “The league is not decided yet, and we must stay focused on the upcoming matches. The competition is still long, but we are on the right track,” Ronaldo said. “Today we played a great match against Al Akhdoud, who tried to stop us from scoring, but we still scored three goals. No one wins the league halfway through.”

Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 31st minute and added another just after halftime in the 48th minute, extending his career tally to 956 goals. He appeared to complete a hat-trick later in the match, but the goal was ruled out following a VAR review. João Félix sealed the win with a third goal deep into stoppage time, scoring in the 90+4th minute.

