Missing poster of Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia goes viral

Portuguese footballer was absent from Al Nassr’s most recent Saudi Pro League match

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
Dubai: An unusual social media post has been trending in Saudi Arabia following Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence from Al Nassr’s most recent Saudi Pro League match. A mock “missing person notice” circulating online, allegedly prepared in Saudi Arabia, humorously describes a “40-year-old man with a severe crying problem.” While the authenticity of the notice remains unclear, it has sparked widespread debate.

Some users interpreted the post as light-hearted humour, while others criticised it as disrespectful toward the Portuguese star. The images, which were claimed to have been posted on walls, quickly went viral and were widely seen as a jab at Ronaldo amid the tense football atmosphere in Saudi Arabia and the recent controversies surrounding him.

There are also rumours the Portuguese superstar has left Saudi Arabia to Portugal with several pictures of him entering a chartered flight doing rounds.

Ronaldo’s absence from the match is believed to be linked to frustration over Al Nassr’s lack of reinforcements during the January transfer window. According to multiple reports, he made himself unavailable as a form of protest after rival club Al Hilal significantly strengthened their squad, most notably with the surprise signing of Karim Benzema.

Both Al Nassr and Al Hilal are backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), and Ronaldo is reportedly unhappy with what he perceives as unequal support between the two clubs.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
