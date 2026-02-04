Missing poster of Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia goes viral

Portuguese footballer was absent from Al Nassr’s most recent Saudi Pro League match
Dubai: An unusual social media post has been trending in Saudi Arabia following Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence from Al Nassr’s most recent Saudi Pro League match. A mock “missing person notice” circulating online, allegedly prepared in Saudi Arabia, humorously describes a “40-year-old man with a severe crying problem.” While the authenticity of the notice remains unclear, it has sparked widespread debate.
Some users interpreted the post as light-hearted humour, while others criticised it as disrespectful toward the Portuguese star. The images, which were claimed to have been posted on walls, quickly went viral and were widely seen as a jab at Ronaldo amid the tense football atmosphere in Saudi Arabia and the recent controversies surrounding him.
There are also rumours the Portuguese superstar has left Saudi Arabia to Portugal with several pictures of him entering a chartered flight doing rounds.
Ronaldo’s absence from the match is believed to be linked to frustration over Al Nassr’s lack of reinforcements during the January transfer window. According to multiple reports, he made himself unavailable as a form of protest after rival club Al Hilal significantly strengthened their squad, most notably with the surprise signing of Karim Benzema.
Both Al Nassr and Al Hilal are backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), and Ronaldo is reportedly unhappy with what he perceives as unequal support between the two clubs.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox