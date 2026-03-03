Ronaldo still in Saudi Arabia after private jet departure rumours; Al Nassr share pics

Amid rising tensions, reports claimed the Portuguese superstar had left the country
Reports about Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Saudi Arabia have caused confusion.
Several media outlets, including The Sun, Daily Mail and Goal claimed that Ronaldo’s $81 million private jet flew from Riyadh to Madrid on Monday evening. These reports came after news of drone strikes targeting the US Embassy in Riyadh and rising tensions in the region.
However, the Press Association has reported that Ronaldo is still in Saudi Arabia. Local sources quoted by Al Riyadiyah also said he remains in the country. While his aircraft was confirmed to have travelled to Europe, there is no official confirmation that Ronaldo or his family were on that flight.
The situation comes at a time when the Asian Football Confederation has suspended several matches in the region. This includes Al Nassr’s AFC quarter final against Al Wasl, which was scheduled to be played in Dubai.
As things stand, Saudi Pro League matches between Thursday and Saturday are expected to go ahead. Ronaldo’s Al Nassr are set to host Neom in Riyadh on Saturday. Earlier on Tuesday, reports claimed that the US Embassy in the capital had been hit by Iranian drones.
Amid the confusion over his travel, Al Nassr’s own updates suggest Cristiano Ronaldo is still very much in Riyadh.
The club today shared several photos on their official X account featuring Ronaldo in the evening. Also, there was another post last night which showed Cristiano training. That has further strengthened reports that he remains in the country.
The injury appears to be minor, and there is growing belief that he could feature in the next game. Ronaldo is also firmly in the Golden Boot race and edging closer to the historic 1000 goal milestone in his career.
After missing the penalty in the previous match, everyone knows he will be determined to respond. If he plays, you can expect him to be hungry for goals.